They sent a letter to their neighbors asking for silence and the response left them “crying” (video).

A woman who suffered from repeated piano sounds from a nearby family told a story on social networks that led her to decide to send a letter early in the morning asking for silence, and a few hours later, she received it. One response in her email made her cry.

By: El Tiempo

Through her account on the social network TikTok, the woman behind the user @maartinapanchetti shared a moving story that happened to her days ago. Unable to rest well in the morning due to the annoying noises coming from his neighbors, which included the sound of a piano, he decided to write a letter to them asking for silence.

“We politely sent a letter to our neighbors to keep the noise down (they are a family with children) and possibly avoid playing the piano early in the morning,” he explained in a text at the beginning of the video. Then, he displayed the response, which came in a yellow envelope.

@maartinapanchetti To cook some Italian desserts for them on our way? #london #neighbors #livinginlondon ? The end of the beginning – Dijo

Inside the envelope, a letter with a random signature surprised the girl, who was shown crying over the response in the video. “Dear neighbors, thank you for your kind message. We realize that sometimes we can be loud and rowdy. We started learning piano and our teachers ask us to practice every day, but we regret not considering the time of day and weekend,” Nana argued.

You can read the full note here Time