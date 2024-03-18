They sell fake identity documents to Venezuelans desperate to find work in Colorado

CBS News Colorado investigators have uncovered a scheme in Denver that preys on immigrants and potentially exposes innocent Americans to identity theft, while city, state and federal government agencies lose income tax revenue.

Criminals are printing and selling fake identification documents — such as Social Security and permanent residency cards — to immigrants desperate for documents to find work.

About 40,000 immigrants from South and Central America have crossed rivers and forests to reach Denver in recent months in search of a better life. Many of those immigrants told CBS News Colorado that they felt they had no choice but to buy false documents, because otherwise they wouldn’t be able to get jobs to feed their families.

“This is everybody’s problem,” one Venezuelan migrant told CBS News Colorado in an interview translated from Spanish. “Everyone, that is, all migrants who come, all migrate. The first document is this (fake).”

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, fled Venezuela after he claims the military raided his home, beat him and his wife and threatened to kill them.

“They will kill me, for everything I know about the government, what my father knows, and for not wanting to continue under the orders of the Maduro regime,” he said.

He says that when he arrived in Denver, he was approached to purchase fake ID cards for both a Social Security card and a green card at a total cost of $120. After the guy decided to buy the cards and ordered them, he says the cards were ready the next day.

