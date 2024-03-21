They capture Generals Willy Oseguera and Tulio Romero Palacios

Arrest warrants are in effect for military witnesses in NY

“Commanders caught at Palmerola airport Willy Oseguera and Tulio Romero Palacioswhen he returned from the USA on a commercial flight,” confirmed Security Minister Gustavo Sanchez.

“Both will be taken to the DPI in Tegucigalpa and then sent to a military court,” he added.

The two armed forces officers had pending arrest warrants from military courts and would be transferred to requesting courts, Deputy Police Commissioner Juan Sabilon explained.

The seizure was ordered against Generals Willie Joel Oseguera Rodas and Tulio Armando Romero Palacios, days after both officers of the armed organization appeared as defense witnesses in the trial against Hernandez, convicted of three counts of drug trafficking in New York.

General Tulio Armando Romero Palacios, Counselor of the Presidential Honor Guard, was the first witness presented by the defense of former President Juan Orlando Hernandez during the trial in the United States Court of New York.

The Honduran armed forces reported in early March that two officers from the organization had traveled without permission to New York to testify in the trial against former president Hernández, also known as JOH.

The Honduran armed forces reported that the case would be referred to military courts.

General Willie Joel Oseguera Rodas and Tulio Armando Romero Palacios traveled to the United States on February 29.