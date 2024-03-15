They call for a moratorium on the deportation of Haitians living in the DR AlMomento.net

Santo Domingo.- Organizations defending Haitians requested a temporary suspension of the repatriation of these citizens who have lived in the Dominican Republic for some time.

Joseph Cherubin, of the Socio-Cultural Movement of Environmental and Humanitarian Action, and Manuel Dandre of the Jacques Viau Dominican-Haitian Meeting Network said their interest is to prevent returnees from falling victim to violence prevailing in a neighboring nation. .

“These people can join the list of murders and sexual rapes in Haiti, mostly women and usually minors who often suffer the burning of their homes,” they said in a press document.

This is not about illegal Haitians

They said the decision would be relevant in the sense that it is not about foreigners who have avoided border crossings to enter Dominican territory in recent times.

“They are also people who lived, interacted and socialized with us and who even forged their families during their stay in the Dominican Republic,” they noted.

The International Organization for Migration published last February that 9,000 cases of Haitian migrants were “forced returns from neighboring countries” in the same month, and 95% of them came from the Dominican Republic.

360,000 displaced in the capital

Violence fueled by armed civilian groups has displaced more than 360,000 people in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, according to data collected by the United Nations (UN).

Cherubin and Dandre said data provided by UN officials assigned to Haiti indicated that violence by armed groups displaced 15,000 people in the first week of March alone.

