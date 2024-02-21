These vegetables are full of pesticides, it is better to eat them organically

At a time when the Awareness As environmental and health problems increase, the question of consumption of fruits and vegetables, especially with regard to contamination by pesticides, remains. At the center of concern. Although it is often recommended to choose organic products, sometimes it is difficult to find them at an affordable price. However, there are more and more discounted cooperatives. Or, a basket of unsold items that remain highly profitable. That’s why we offer you today Classification of fruits and vegetables In which the level of pesticides is so low that it is completely possible Consume non-organic, As reported by future generations.

Kiwi out of danger

Fruits are often affected by the presence of Pesticide residues. Indeed, an average of 72.6% of samples analyzed over five years contained them. However, some are distinguished by fruits Their low rate contamination. At the top of the list, We find avocado, with only 23.1% of pesticide residues, followed by kiwi with 27.1%. So these fruits can be consumed in perfect peace, Even if they don’t come from organic farming. As for vegetables, the study focused on 33 varieties, among which corn and asparagus stood out with the highest levels of pesticide residues. especially less, 1.9% and 3.2% respectively.

Take care of these vegetables

Makai also turns out to be a good student. There is no template Not exceeding maximum residual limits. On the other hand, certain vegetables such as celery stalks and fresh herbs have higher rates of contamination, respectively. 84.6% and 74.5% Affected samples. This data also highlights fruits and vegetables Those most exposed to pesticides, such as grapes, where 89% of samples analyzed within five years contained residues. Or clementines, tangerines and cherries, sometimes crossed Maximum limit In the remains.

Some tips for eating in peace

Faced with these observations, it is recommended Wash carefully Before consuming all fruits and vegetables, even if they are organic. Simple methods, viz Using white vinegar, Coarse salt, or bicarbonate, can help reduce the presence of pesticides. However, favoring organic, seasonal and local foods is the best way to go Limit pesticide intake. In addition, it encourages agricultural practices that are more respectful of the environment and our health. All of them are beneficial.