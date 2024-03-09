These towns of the Gironde are bearing the brunt of the fall in real estate prices

See my news

Like everywhere else in France, the real estate market is slowing down in the Gironde. We are far from a collapse in sales prices and volumes, but to say they are “stabilizing” would be an understatement. For example in Bordeaux, after four years of continuous increase, they are experiencing A drop of over eleven percent From 2023.

“It doesn’t last indefinitely, the trees don’t reach the sky,” explains Delphine Détrieaux, president of the Chamber of Notaries of Gironde.

If Bordeaux remains the third city after Lyon and Nice where real estate is the most expensive in France (apart from Île-de-France), many municipalities have taken the full brunt of falling costs in the Gironde.

Municipalities where prices have fallen in the metropolis of Bordeaux

Old Buildings – Bessens and Blancfort:

Old buildings are bustling in the metropolis of Bordeaux. But while Bessens and Blancfort have seen their prices More or less 9% reductionLormont and Saint-Medard-en-Jalles managed to register an increase of more than 3% in their prices per square meter for older apartments.

New home market – Bruges, Senon, Villeneuve-d’Ornon and Florec:

Bruges saw its new apartment prices drop by 6.5% – perhaps because of that Location away from Bordeaux, The accessibility provided to Bordeaux and employment areas is one of the biggest factors in the real estate attractiveness of the municipalities – according to Marie Laborde-Latouche, notary in Bordeaux.

For its part, Lormont, increasingly popular for its low prices, saw an increase of more than ten percent in a year. The municipalities of Cenon and Villenave-d’Ornon recorded a decrease of more than two percent, going up to 4.2% in Floirac. A boon for buyers in the sector.

In Bordeaux itself, the price of older apartments has fallen by more than two percent, while the price of new apartments has remained stable. Only old houses rose by 0.7%.

Libourne and North Gironde

In Libornais – Saint-Sulpice-et-Camerac and Castillon-la-Batelli

A true “alternative to Bordeaux”, Libourne is attractive and this trend was confirmed last year. The price of older apartments has recently increased by more than five percent and the price of older houses by 1.7 percent.

But surrounding municipalities escape the trend, such as Saint-Sulpice-et-Camerac or Castillon-la-Batel where the price per square meter has fallen by nine to ten percent for older houses – prime properties on the market. Sales in these areas.

North Gironde – Galgon, Cezac and Saint-Medard-de-Guzieres:

In Nord-Gironde, buyers can find their match in older houses, where prices are dropping significantly in contrast to the prices of new houses.

Gelgon and Sazek record An impressive tumble More than 14% in older buildings, similar to Saint-Medard-de-Guizeres where they fell by more than eleven percent. In contrast, Quebec-les-Ponts and Saint-Denis-de-Pille saw their prices rise by 18.9% and 11.5% in this sector.

In the Médoc and Arcachon basins, rising prices

The Arcacon Basin, given its attractiveness, has not seen any significant drop in prices, regardless of the sales area. “We have seen an upmarket in housing and an increase in prices,” underlines Jerome Duron, a member of the Chamber of Notaries who practices in Biganos.

He also emphasizes that “the luxury market performed very well last year”, and observes the installation of numerous real estate agencies specializing in the sector in the Arcacon basin. A house worth more than 28 million euros Paila was also sold in the sector.

The Only municipalities that reported declines is Biganos, with -1.6% on older apartments; And on old houses, Odenge (6.1%), Biganos (3.8%), MarketPrime And Gujan-Maestro (about 1.5%).

In Medoc, while the average price of old apartments increased by 7.7% and the price of new apartments by 15%, only the average price of older houses increased by less than one percent. They dropped significantly from 16.9% Pouillac And from about 9% Castelnau-de-Medoc and Loudon-Medoc.

