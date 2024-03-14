These signs on your nails can advertise it

80,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed in France each year. According to the National Cancer Institute, that figure “more than tripled” between 1990 and 2023. However, according to the Cancer Research Foundation, Skin cancer can be avoided in most cases. Studies have shown that two-thirds of skin cancers are attributable to excessive sun exposure.

Like other cancers, there is not just one type of skin cancer but many types of cancer. Basal cell carcinomas Represents 70% of diagnosed cases. This is the most common form, it is also the least serious. This type of cancer develops from the basal layer (deepest layer) of the epidermis and remains localized. Squamous cell carcinomasRepresents 20% of skin cancer cases. Squamous cell carcinoma is more aggressive. They develop from the upper layers of the epidermis and have the ability to invade lymph nodes and metastasize. Melanomas is the least common form with 10% of cases. Melanomas can appear on healthy skin or be the result of malignant transformation of a nevus (mole). It is a cancer that has a good prognosis when diagnosed early.

It should be noted that skin cancer has an overall good prognosis. ” Basal cell carcinomas have an excellent prognosis, with a 5-year survival rate close to 100%. In the case of melanoma, 5-year survival is good, with a rate of 90%. », refers to the H. Hartmann Institute of Radiotherapy and Radiosurgery. How to diagnose skin cancer? Health Insurance States, The best way to detect melanoma early is to do a self-examination of your skin Once every month, especially if you have one or more risk factors for melanoma. An annual consultation with a dermatologist is also recommended to monitor and detect skin abnormalities as early as possible. After a thorough examination of the skin of the entire body, in case of suspicion about a skin lesion, the dermatologist may use a dermoscope to be able to observe the skin more closely. Additional examinations may be required from case to case. Melanoma: Some signs on nails that should alert you Self-examination is essential to be able to detect potentially suspicious lesions as early as possible. But have you thought about checking the condition of your nails in addition to your skin? If not, think about it. indeed, Skin cancer can develop under and around the nails. Here are the signs that should alert you: Black streak in nail .

. Dark skin next to the nail .

. The nails that lift And come to the free edge.

And come to the free edge. Splitting on nails .

. Growth under the nail. Nail melanomas are often diagnosed at a more advanced stage than skin melanomas, making them more dangerous. If in doubt, you should consult a dermatologist as soon as possible.

