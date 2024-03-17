These PC games rated 18/20 are reduced to -85%, it’s time to get cracking!

If there’s one place you can save a lot, it’s on Steam, Valve’s gaming platform. Every week, the offers section is renewed with discounts that can easily tempt us. In this article, you’ll find some of them on several well-rated games: your library will be well-stocked!

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Last week, we sadly learned of the death of legendary mangaka Akira Toriyama, aka father of Dragon Ball. With this disappearance, as brutal as it is unsettling, tributes are pouring in and players are storming the video game adaptation, as if to pay tribute to the designer who contributed so much to popularizing the manga, and all of pop culture. had left its mark. In any case, many online stores decorate themselves with colors of Dragon Ball And to publish a bunch of titles. All in all, we can only recommend you Dragon Ball FighterZ.

Backed by the Arc System Works teams, Bandai Namco has created one of the most successful fighting games in the Dragon Ball universe. Displayed at a price of €8.99 instead of €59.99 (-85%), Dragon Ball FighterZ Promises you to experience spectacular battles in the shoes of your favorite characters. However, you’re not alone in these skirmishes as you can choose two other characters to support you during combos or take your place if you’re in bad shape or end up KO. cherry on the cake, The title also offers you a new look around the C-21 character, created specifically for the occasion and under the supervision of Akira Toriyama.. Local or online, get ready to rain attacks and witness a flood of visual effects: Rated 18/20It is a must for fans of fighting games.

Buy Dragon Ball FighterZ on Steam for €8.99 instead of €59.99 (- 85%) (Promotion ends on 03/18)

Monster Hunter: World

At the moment, Capcom is pulling out all the stops to help you find some of its flagship titles for less. It must be said that for some time now, a Japanese firm releasing very good and prolific video games has decided to increase the salaries of all its employees. On one hand, it rewards its employees and on the other hand, it saves you money, esp Monster Hunter: World. Over the years, the title has continued to grow in popularity and, in anticipation of the launch of Monster Hunter WildsA sequel of sorts to this opus, Capcom invites you to acquire it for less than ten euros!

For a limited time, Monster Hunter: World So it is marketed at a price of €9.89 (-67%) on the Steam platform compared to €29.99 normally.. Unlike previous opus, Monster Hunter: World bet on The feeling of freedom is almost unmatched in the franchise and invites you, alone or with others (up to 4 players in total), to hunt giant creatures. To prepare for your hunt, you’ll need to take the time to improve your equipment and work on your strategy to eliminate these giant creatures without biting the dust. Rated 18/20, Monster Hunter: World There is a rich variety of gameplay to suit your preferred play style. Six years later, the community is still under the spell of this flagship title, as evidenced by the impressive number of positive reviews.

Buy Monster Hunter: World on Steam for €9.89 instead of €29.99 (- 67%) (Promotion ends on 03/21)

Grand Theft Auto 5

With the release of Grand Theft Auto VIScheduled for next year, now is not the best time to find out GTA 5 ? Although the title was released more than ten years ago, there are potential players who may have missed it. For this fringe of players, Steam offers a small discount of 63%, to say the least, which allows you to save a lot on this flagship title.. Thanks to this, you can for a little less than 15 euros (€14.98, more precisely), offer you the Rockstar Games title in its premium edition and start your online adventure with a cool jackpot of one million dollars.

in Grand Theft Auto 5Which we had Rated 18/20We don’t just embody a character, as the case may be Vice City, San Andres Or Grand Theft Auto 4But really three different protagonists: Michael, Franklin and Trevor. Thanks for this, GTA 5 It managed to energize the story by connecting all the characters very effectively. This brilliant idea will be carried out by Grand Theft Auto 6 To another extent, this time, two characters will mainly take center stage: Lucia and Jason. While waiting to find out, GTA 5 It’s the best way to start.

Buy Grand Theft Auto 5 on Steam for €14.98 instead of €39.98 (- 63%) (Limited Time Promotion)

Devil May Cry 5

For crazy action fans, Valve has a ready selection among the many titles on sale on the platform. Really, it’s hard not to recommend you Devil May Cry 5. Note 18/20, it very clearly represents what is best in the famous license that makes us destroy monsters. Currently offering the title, for a limited time Its initial price is reduced by 67% and falls below 10 euros. For €9.89, you can go on an adventure with Nero, Dante and a newcomer named V.

Reconnecting with the gothic settings that captivated players during its debut, Devil May Cry 5 Beat’em Up is a gem, especially because it offers so many possible approaches to its gameplay thanks to its three characters and unparalleled depth in terms of combos. It goes in all directions and brings to life one of the best releases of recent years, enhanced by a… colossal soundtrack. ! Obviously, this excessive action sometimes gives rise to camera problems, but we very quickly forget these small mistakes because the experience, which is getting richer by the hour, is to die for.

Buy Devil May Cry 5 on Steam for €9.89 instead of €29.99 (- 67%) (Promotion ends on 03/21)

celestial

For those who like to take advantage of these types of promotions to stock up on independent games, Steam has once again thought of you. If you appreciate pixel art productions and titles that give you a good dose of challenge, celestial Can meet your expectations ! Behind its heartwarming adventure that will surely make you tear up a little, this platform game can make you cry for a completely different reason: crossing 700 screens that will take you to the top of the mountain is not an easy task and you have strong nerves!

For a few more days, celestial It doesn’t even cost five euros. Thanks to the 75% discount, this title from the creators of Towerfall Priced at €4.87, it’s clearly the kind of deal you shouldn’t miss. For our part, if we regret the lack of ambition in terms of game mechanics, the gameplay remains exemplary solid, finding the right balance between increasing difficulty and intelligent level design. Also, if you find the experience too difficult, you can always call the support tool. In short, this indie gem is for everyone and fully deserves its score of 18/20.

Buy Celeste on Steam for €4.87 instead of €19.50 (- 75%) (Promotion ends on 03/21)

