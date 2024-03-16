These are major titles rated 17/20 and 18/20 for PS5 video games, up to -80%!

On various online stores, we often find a promotion section, which is updated at regular intervals. Usually, when you decide to take a look, you can sometimes find small nuggets without spending thousands. Right now, there are deals to be had on the PlayStation Store. Something to stock your PS4 and PS5 library: We share some finds with you.

EA Sports FC 24

How about taking advantage of these discounts on the PlayStation Store to test the ball a little and tickle the net of your online opponents? Currently, EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 and PS5 Standard Edition) features a significantly lower price than usual as it is on sale at -80%, bringing it below the 20 euro mark, or €15.99 to be more precise.. Although the game, developed by Electronic Arts teams, no longer carries the “FIFA” label, EA FC 24 Still has its spirit and continues to offer a bunch of content included in previous editions.

In terms of content, EA Sports FC 24 It has also managed to remove some additional licenses to allow as many players as possible to progress to the championships they love the most. Also, for fans of attack phases and deadly counterattacks, the improvements and changes made should have an impact. At almost every level, EA Sports FC 24 Tried to strengthen his game (Pro Club, Career, etc.). And for the rest, fans of the Ultimate Team mode can try to create the most effective teams, especially, this year, they can be mixed! If you want to know more, You can contact our test.

Buy EA Sports FC 24 (PS4 & PS5 Standard Edition) on PlayStation Store for €15.99 instead of €79.99 (- 80%) (Promotion ends on 03/28)

Final Fantasy XVI

Currently, there is again madness regarding the license The final fantasy. A series of remakes after a long absence of four years Final Fantasy VII Gave a huge return with Opus reincarnation (which we noted 19/20 and described as the end game in the modern FF saga). However, we must not forget that there was the unimaginable Final Fantasy XVI A few months ago. Equipped with a nervous combat system, a Devil May CryAnd the more mature story, even in its battles, is brilliantly staged. Final Fantasy XVI Knew how to make an impression.

If you still haven’t dived into the adventure with Clive and Talgor (Torgal, in the American version) FF XVI, Note that it is currently being offered at -40% on the PlayStation Store, which means you can now treat yourself to €47.99 instead of €79.99.. Considering the dozens and dozens of hours of content that await you, the investment is clearly worth it. For our part, we were fascinated by the whole thing, even if we pointed out some flaws, and were grateful to him Score of 17/20.

Buy Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation Store for €47.99 instead of €79.99 (- 40%) (Promotion ends on 03/28)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Among the promotions on the PlayStation Store, there are what we can call regulars. Among the facies recurring in these reduction bursts, We look to the River series of video games for example Assassin’s Creed. Taking advantage of the new interest generated by new episodes, subtitles A mirage and noticed 17/20Ubisoft is dropping its prices on the franchise’s multiple opuses, and as they promise there’s plenty to enjoy, in addition to a big change of scenery, longer gaming sessions.

If we had to pick just one of these limited-time sales, We can only recommend that you fall for it Assassin’s Creed OdysseyDisplayed at a price of €13.99 (-80%) instead of the usual €69.99. However, if you’re not particularly a fan of Ancient Greece and prefer Nordic folklore, you can Set your sights on Assassin’s Creed ValhallaCurrently priced at €17.49 (-75%) instead of €69.99. Finally, another possible option, You can swap the snow for hot sand and start in, along with the bike Assassin’s Creed: Origins Adventure For €10.49 (-85%) instead of €69.99. In short, you have a choice between his three adventures, all three rated 18/20 In our column!

Buy Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PlayStation Store for €13.99 instead of €69.99 (- 80%) (Promotion ends on 03/28)

Tekken 7

Almost as tough as Heihachi Mishima, Franchise Tekken He doesn’t show the weight of years and is still, one of the greatest champions of the fight game. winner’s belt, Tekken Even in 2024, it will never let up, succeeding, part after part, in establishing itself in the video game landscape, while the competition in this field has been very tough for many months. The eighth part, however, was launched last January and Rated 18/20Aimed at amateurs as much as beginners, maybe you want to spend less to form an opinion and find a license?

For this, there is a complete promotion and we invite you to take a look at the reductions that you are currently taking advantage of Tekken 7 on the PlayStation Store. Displayed at a price of €19.19 (-84%) instead of €119.99, this seventh installment, in its definitive edition, allows you to recover the full game as well as all post-release season passes, the equivalent of 14 additional characters, and other bonuses. Even though the title is approaching its seventh anniversary, it still proves that it is able to attract people: Rated 17/20It’s not just its price that makes it attractive.

Buy Tekken 7 – Definitive Edition on PlayStation Store for €19.19 instead of €119.99 (- 84%) (Promotion ends on 03/21)

Marvel’s Spider-Man

About five months ago, Insomniac Games invited us to come back and experience one of the roller coaster rides, thanks in secret. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Once again, the creative teams have crafted a highly entertaining experience that took us through all the emotions and was rewarding. Score of 17/20For his eldest. If Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Not yet on sale, the first part, in its “Game of the Year” version, is currently on sale at the PlayStation Store for €29.99 (-40%) instead of €49.99.

What’s interesting about this version is that it gives you the chance to discover all the extra content, in addition to the base game. This allows you to, among other things, emphasize the development of certain characters you meet during the adventure and get to know other great villains from the comics. Spider Man. In any case, if you’ve never dived into the Insomniac Games-style Marvel games, this first installment of Peter Parker’s adventures is definitely the best entry point. Also, if you have to do double duty, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition Also on sale for €49.59 (-38%) instead of €79.99 and allows you to acquire Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered as well as the 16/20 rated spin-off and focus on Miles Morales.

Buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition on PlayStation Store for €29.99 instead of €49.99 (- 40%) (Promotion ends on 03/28)