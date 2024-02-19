These are common pitfalls to avoid when buying a heat pump!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Getting a heat pump is not a decision to take lightly. It is a significant investment that needs special attention. To ensure you find a profitable offer with good value for money, start by learning about the most common types of scams in this area.

With this in mind, we have specially selected for you a list of the main pitfalls to avoid as well as some useful tips to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Beware of cold calling

We have been contacted by so-called manufacturers or companies promoting their services and products.

This also concerns such heating devices Boilers and heat pumpswhich are often presented as unattainable opportunities with exceptional circumstances.

But is this really the case? We can’t really say that, especially since most of these cold calling operations can be intrusive.

If you are not one to be influenced and make hasty decisions, you risk being fooled. In this case, it is Better to be alert and take your time Please inform yourself carefully before ordering.

Despite taking all precautions, if you still find the offer attractive, we Recommend checking information provided by the caller and compare them with other offers available in the market, which will allow you to see things more clearly.

Finally, one last tip: Never sign a contract while cold callingHowever it seems like an extraordinary opportunity.

Don’t trust fake online customer reviews

It is natural for a potential buyer View previous customer testimonials shared onlineEspecially on the offer website which he finds attractive.

It is common for companies to publish this type of review page to highlight their products and services, But it is still reliable ?

unfortunately, The answer is noAs we often find Fake comments or references intended to mislead consumers.

However, this is not always the case. To ensure the seriousness and reputation of these suppliers, It is better to consult other forums and platforms that specialize in sales and installation heat pumps, and to consult independent professionals to obtain a second opinion.

Beware of heat pump offers that sound too good to be true

The main objective of owners is a Good value for money Buying a heat pump is to save money on the final bill.

however, You should not rush at the first opportunity that presents itselfEspecially if the prices offered seem unusually low compared to the prices being charged on the current market.

Indeed, some unscrupulous companies may offer Insist on attractive prices and cheap installations.

It is important to note This type of offer often hides malicious aspects Which can damage many levels including your health and the energy performance of the ordered equipment.

So we recommend you Compare quotes systematically By using several service providers before deciding on the best offer and placing an order.