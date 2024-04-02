These 8 mandatory equipment on new cars from July 2024

From July 2024, new cars must be equipped with new driver assistance systems in accordance with General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2). We take stock.

From July 2024, the automobile industry will experience severe upheaval. Manufacturers have to integrate new driver assistance systems into new cars. General Safety Regulation 2 (GSR2). These new standards, adopted in July 2022, aim to increase road safety and reduce the number of victims on the roads. We will see in more detail what is planned.

More expensive cars, but also safer

The integration of these advanced technologies in new vehicles will have an impact on their selling price.

But don’t worry, this increase should be offset by a reduction in direct and indirect costs associated with accidents and, perhaps, a reduction in insurance premiums.

Many more advanced driver assistance systems

Automatic braking

Among the new features imposed by GSR2, we find Automatic braking. The system automatically detects the risk of a frontal collision with other vehicles, pedestrians or cyclists. In the event of danger, it warns the driver and, if the latter does not react, it automatically activates the brakes to avoid an accident or limit its severity.

Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (ISA)

Another big change:Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (ISA). Using a camera that reads road signs and navigation maps, ISA informs you of speed limits on your journey. Of course, you can always exceed this limit, but the most advanced systems allow you to adapt your car’s speed to the rules with the push of a button.

Keep in lane

A lane keeping system, combined with adaptive cruise control, offers Level 2 autonomous driving. It’s not a simple alarm that goes off when you change lanes without activating your indicators.

No, the system must first warn you and, if you don’t react, take control of the steering or brakes to get you back on track.

Attention monitoring

An attention monitoring system, using an infrared camera, scans your face while you drive to detect signs of drowsiness.

Don’t panic, this device does not use biometric information and is based on the analysis of steering wheel movements. All data is processed locally, and is not intended to be sent to remote servers.

In either case, the attention monitoring system, using infrared cameras to detect driver drowsiness, raises questions about privacy. Some drivers don’t like the idea of ​​being constantly watched by cameras while driving.

Rear zone control

Other Obligations: The car must be equipped with a rear zone control system. When you are reversing, your vehicle should alert you to the presence of people or obstacles behind you.

This system can work using distance sensors, cameras or both.

black box

Finally, cars must carry a black box recording speed, braking and other parameters before, during and after an accident.

Don’t worry, all data collected will be anonymous and will only be used for analysis or accident studies.

Stop panicking

In the event of emergency braking, the brake light should not only come on as usual, it should flash to attract the attention of other road users.

We warn you: it can be annoying

The new features introduced by the GSR2, such as Automatic Braking, Intelligent Speed ​​Assistance (ISA) and Lane Keeping System, undoubtedly provide a high level of safety.

However, some drivers may find these devices aggressive or even annoying. Between auditory, visual or tactile alerts, driving can become less pleasant and more stressful. We warned you.

Is it mandatory?

From July 2024, all new cars will have to include this system. Otherwise, they simply cannot be marketed. This technological revolution marks an important turning point in the history of the automobile, in which safety is seen as a byword.

Just for the car?

The GSR2 philosophy is not limited to cars: it aims to be applied as widely as possible to all types of vehicles – in fact all types of vehicles, including buses, trucks, vans and fire engines.