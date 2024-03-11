These 3 proteins can reduce damage

According to Health Insurance, about 80,000 people have what is called a myocardial infarction each year. Also Heart attack. It can be defined as the destruction of part of the heart muscle. Most of the time, after-infarction leaves behind effects because some heart cells are irreversibly destroyed.

Infarction: administration of 3 proteins to prevent heart failure

After a heart attack, some patients may develop heart failure. This chronic disease is due to the inability of the heart to properly fulfill its role of moving blood around the body. Treatment and a healthy lifestyle can control the worsening of the condition and reduce episodes of decompensation requiring hospitalization.

According to‘Health insurance, Heart attack is the most common cause of heart failure. Researchers have asked themselves the question of how to limit the risks of heart failure after myocardial infarction. The results of their work were published in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Scientists found that administration of three proteins after a heart attack can prevent the onset of heart failure. eyeThey used a technique called “funCell”, which made it possible to identify these three human proteins in more than 1,000 people. These are Chrdl1, Fam3c and Fam3b.