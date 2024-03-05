There may be a lot more PS5 remasters in the works than we think, but we didn’t expect to see this cult game’s name on the list.

Game news There may be a lot more PS5 remasters in the works than we think, but we didn’t expect to see this cult game name on the list.

While a film is already in the works, Sony’s cult saga will also soon be entitled to a remaster.

An action-adventure series developed by Sony and its Japan studio team (which has now closed its doors), Gravity Rush lets us play the role of a gravity-defying heroine. And if you’ve heard the name of this cult saga recently, it’s because during CES 2024, Sony showed short images of an animated feature film adapted from a license. We’ve just seen a young woman diving at full speed through the air, so it’s hard to get a sense of it, but the short extract is enough to mark the viewer’s skepticism and sign some very disapproving opinions. A new rumor should give the crowd more joy though: it’s said that a definitive remaster of Gravity Rush 2 It is reportedly currently in development for PC and PlayStation 5 and will be released this summer, on the latter machine first. Such a project could logically coincide with the promotion of a new film and breathe new life into the saga.

According to the Gaming Leaks subreddit (which has already revealed information about Gravity Rush, the making of the film and its screening at CES) and a few scraps of information collected on the Team ALUA Discord server, the famous remaster will be in one state. In advanced development, playtests are already underway. An official reveal is reportedly planned for May, and it’s also rumored that none of the original game’s online features will be present.But the remaster will still offer a solid photo mode.

Recently, Sony Group President, Chief Operating Officer and Financial Director, Hiroki Totoki, told us that we definitely shouldn’t expect to see well-known brands from PlayStation Studios again this year in 2024. We then asked ourselves the following question: “Is a remake or remaster of an important title, but released years ago, considered new software and, therefore, “major”?“A valid question at a time when, at the same time, rumors about a remake of the first Uncharted are starting to intensify.

Gravity Rush 2, 17/20 rated game with us

Released in 2017, Gravity Rush tasked us with playing as Kat, an amnesiac girl with the power to control gravity. Together with her friend Raven, she will face many opponents and try to unravel the mystery of her origin. A piece is considered better than its predecessor, With refined gameplay, much more generous content and a completely charming visual style. “There is a real dimension between Gravity Rush 2 and its predecessors. If the first opus was marked by its universe and proved to be a very good game for PS Vita, its sequel was completely successful in jumping to PS4 through many additional developments. Gameplay ideas to be a richer game than anyone could have imagined“, we wrote at the conclusion of our test, rated 17/20. The creators of the Japanese studio have since undergone a massive restructuring by Sony after 20 years of good and loyal service.