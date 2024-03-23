Health

“There are still a lot of prejudices about HIV-positive people,” laments director and former Act Up activist Robin Campillo.

The director of the film “120 beats per minute” speaks on franceinfo on Friday to mark the opening of the thirtieth edition of Seduction.

Director Robin Campillo, in September 2023. (Ander Gilnea / AFP)

“There are still many prejudices about people who are HIV positive or living with HIV”On Friday March 22, Franceinfo expressed its condolences to Robin Campillo, the film’s director. 120 beats per minute Released in 2017, he discussed his years of activism in the Act Up Paris association. The 30th edition of Seduction begins on Friday March 22 and will continue till Sunday. Currently in France, 200,000 people are living with HIV.

Robin Campillo regrets these biases even more because “A Revolution in Treatment and Prevention” Since the beginning of the fight against AIDS. He then returns to his first years as an activist: “When we were in Act Up, we never imagined that one day we would reach the treatment we have today and all these tools that we have.”

Asked if we have made progress, he replies: “I thought we’d made progress but when I see the statistics of association or seduction over ignorance it’s back” He admits to having doubts. For that, we must continue to communicate: “The less communication there is, the more ignorance returns.”

