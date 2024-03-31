The Zookeeper’s Wife – Watch Full Movie

Poland, summer 1939. Jan Zabinski runs the Warsaw Zoo with his wife Antonina. Passionate, the couple leaves no stone unturned to provide the best care for their animals. As war threatens, the famous zoologist of the Third Reich, Dr. Lutz Heck, convinces him to save them, to transfer his most beautiful specimens to the Berlin Zoo, of which he is the director. When the German army captures the town, Heck, returning as an SS officer, orders the slaughter of the remaining animals. As the persecution against the Jews intensified over the months, Jan and Antonina decided to come to their aid. Supported by a network that provides them with false papers, they bring men, women and children out of the ghetto, whom they hide in the basement of their villas before sheltering them. After undertaking the task of reviving an extinct species of aurochs, bovid, Heck, who is hiding his attraction to Antonina less and less, threatens their undercover operation with her presence at the zoo…

Righteous Among the Nations

Between 1939 and 1945, braving the Nazi occupiers, Polish zoologist Jan Zabinski (Johann Heldenberg) and his wife (Jessica Chastain) managed to save nearly three hundred of their Jewish compatriots. An act of bravery that earned the couple the title of Righteous Among the Nations, awarded in 1968 by the State of Israel. Adapting the book of the same name dedicated to him in 2007 by American Diane Ackerman, New Zealand director Nicky Caro tells the story of this perilous rescue in a poignant film, while paying a thoughtful tribute to the courage of the Polish resistance and the sacrifice of Doctor Janusz. Korczak, who refused to leave the orphans of the Warsaw ghetto in his charge, was executed along with them at Treblanka.