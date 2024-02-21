The US Will remove visas from transport operators who facilitate irregular migration

Government of USA It has initiated a significant policy shift aimed at addressing the challenges posed by irregular migration. He Department of State announced the implementation of the new visa restriction policy under section 212(a)(3)(C) of Immigration and Nationality Law (INA), specifically targeting owners, executives, and senior officials of transportation companies that facilitate irregular migration to the United States.

It may interest you: Red flags and missing links: How American diplomatic espionage for Cuba eluded detection for decades

This policy extension, which replaces Nicaragua’s 3C policy on charter flights enacted in November 2023Covers charter, land, and sea flight operators whose services are primarily for people seeking to immigrate irregularly to the United States.

The rationale behind this initiative is to combat exploitative practices associated with facilitating irregular migration. Vulnerable migrants often fall prey to unscrupulous operators, incur extortionate fees and put themselves and their families at significant risk. Ultimately, many of these individuals find themselves subject to removal proceedings under United States immigration law upon arrival.

People cross the border illegally. (Photo by Raul Arboleda / AFP)

Government of The United States has emphasized its commitment to eliminating all forms of exploitation targeting vulnerable migrants. This trend goes beyond condemning traffickers to holding private companies, public officials, and governments accountable for their roles in perpetuating this harmful cycle.

It may interest you: Daniel Noboa ratified several military cooperation agreements between Ecuador and the United States

In a statement issued by the US State Department, it was emphasized that no entity should profit from the plight of vulnerable migrants. To this end, the United States intends to collaborate with governments and private sector stakeholders at the domestic and international levels to dismantle the networks that facilitate irregular migration.

The timing of this policy announcement coincides with the intense focus on the issue of irregular migration, particularly along the southern border of the United States. The Biden administration is facing increasing pressure to address a record influx of immigrants entering the country illegally. Former President Donald Trump’s previous emphasis on the issue during his re-election campaign underscored its political importance.

It may interest you: Who was Lisa Lopez, the Latina announcer who died in the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration?

The United States is implementing these visa restrictions targeting transportation operators, signaling a concerted effort to address the complexities surrounding irregular migration. By targeting key actors in the transport sector, the government aims to disrupt facilitation networks that exploit vulnerable migrants and undermine the integrity of immigration processes.