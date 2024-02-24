The US demanded an end to repression in Cuba and advocated the release of all political prisoners

File photo dated July 11, 2021. A group of people respond to protesters in front of the Cuban Capitol in Havana (EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa)



The United States “insisted Release of political prisoners” during a meeting in Havana with representatives of both governments, the North American embassy on the island reported this Friday.

Through a statement, the diplomatic legation assured Carrie HannanThe deputy undersecretary for public diplomacy, policy, planning, and coordination in the State Department’s Office of Western Hemisphere Affairs will wrap up the visit, which began last Tuesday, today.

The North American embassy did not provide details on which representatives of the island regime met Hannan.

According to the latest data of the institute Prisoners’ Defenders -located in Madrid-, is there on the island 1,066 political prisoners, A large number of them participate in the anti-government demonstrations of July 11, 2021 (11J).

A meeting was also held with the senior officer “Independent Cuban Businessmen” as a sign of Washington’s support “for the Cuban people and the Cuban private sector.”

With them, the embassy noted, the State Department representative “explored (…) how the United States government could strengthen the independent Cuban private sector with exchanges and other assistance.”

Likewise, Hannan held meetings with “marginalized communities, including Afro-Cubans and human rights activists.”

The island’s early private sector – Washington’s policy of engagement with small and medium-sized businesses 10,600, Legal from 2021 – has been criticized by some dissident groups, who believe a good part of it is linked to the regime.

For their part, many of the island’s businessmen have denied the relationship and defended their independence.

Last January, during a US Congressional Western Hemisphere Subcommittee hearing on new private companies in Cuba, the Cuban-born Republican congresswoman MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR He asserted that many of the owners of these new businesses were actually people connected to the government.

In this context, different private businessmen on the island responded to the conservative policy and described its appearance as “regrettable”.

On the other hand, a group of 34 MEPs sent a letter to the High Representative European Union For foreign policy, Josep BorrellAsk him, off the block, to take concrete steps to achieve Release of political prisoners in Cuba And guaranteed to return Democratic system on the island.

“We reiterate the urgent need to give concrete steps “For a transition to a full state on the island, and for the organization of plural, free and democratic elections, as well as respect for human rights and personal liberties,” reads the letter signed mainly by ‘popular’ parliamentarians.’, Spanish conservatives and liberals.

The letter then adds that “We join the initiative of relatives of prisoners who demand the release of all political prisoners. We demand that the Cuban state consider any legal action that would lead to the immediate release of imprisoned family members and an end to the persecution.”

The lawmakers’ request coincides with a visit to the European Parliament Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH), the body responsible for addressing citizens’ demands and fighting repression, in another sign of protest. Lack of action due to “always incomplete” commitment adopted by Miguel Díaz-Canel regime.

(with information from Europa Press and EFE)