The US and Canada have asked the DR to help remove diplomats from Haiti AlMomento.net

Santo Domingo.- According to information released this Tuesday by the Ministry of Defense (MIDE), the Dominican Republic will cooperate with the United States and Canada in evacuating the diplomatic personnel of both countries from Haiti, which is caught in a serious crisis at all levels. .

A MIDE statement said the two countries requested temporary access permission for personnel and equipment, including aircraft, to carry out the operation.

The note added that the ministry would “cooperate, as it has done so far, so that these migration operations are carried out efficiently and meet the set objectives.”

In the statement, the Dominican Defense Ministry said it “continues to support preventive or emergency evacuation operations of nationals, diplomatic mission personnel and international organizations from Haitian territory.”

Through this migration operation, he said, the embassies of the European Union, the World Bank, Canada and Cuba, the International Monetary Fund and the United Nations have been transferred to the Dominican territory.

To date, he indicated, 174 men, 105 women and 17 minors have been transported for a total of 296 people.

The Dominican Republic has agreed to a channel with Haiti for the evacuation of Dominican and diplomatic personnel and international organizations from that country.

Since late February, violence has escalated in Haiti, particularly in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, largely under the control of powerful armed gangs that terrorize the population.

An agreement was reached a week ago to form a transitional presidential council, after the implementation of which Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, will step down, as announced in a message to the nation from Puerto Rico, where he remains stranded. escalating violence in Haiti and pressure on him to resign.

This transitional council must agree on the appointment of a new prime minister and pave the way for holding presidential elections.

In addition to the Transitional Council, Haiti is awaiting the arrival of a multinational security support mission that will be led by Kenya and which, although approved by the UN last October, has not yet materialized.

jt/am









