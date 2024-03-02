The University of Florida closed its Office of Diversity and Inclusion and laid off all of its employees

The 2023 laws seek to eliminate so-called “woke” policies in the education sector. (infobay file)

University of Florida It was decided to abolish it Your Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), As well as jobs associated with the program and any contracts related to this area. This measure responds to regulatory change Florida Board of GovernorsRun by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, This was reported by the media NBC 6 South Florida.

The reporter gave the scoop Christopher Ruffowho, through their social networks, disclosed an email sent by the rector and senior vice president of academic affairs of a university institution.

“To comply with Florida Board of Governors Regulation 9.016 regarding prohibited expenditures, The University of Florida has closed the office of chief diversity officerIt has eliminated administrative positions and appointments and halted DEI-centric contracts with third-party vendors,” the email reads.

The University of Florida pledges to remain committed to universal human dignity. (@realchrisrufo/X)

“The Office of the Chief Financial Officer will reallocate approximately $5 million in funds — including salaries and expenses previously reported to Tallahassee for DEI expenses — to teacher recruitment funds,” the email continues.

The Gainesville-based organization also said employees affected by the job cuts will receive 12 weeks of pay and will be encouraged to apply for other vacancies by April 19. total, In addition to the administrative appointments for the diversity department, 13 jobs will be eliminatedThat will affect 15 faculty members, officials said.

Despite the elimination of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program, Three senior University of Florida officials said in the memo that the institution would remain committed to what they described as “our commitment to universal human dignity.”

University of Florida DEI Office funds redirected to faculty recruitment. (FIU website capture)

“By educating our students through active engagement with diverse ideas and perspectives, we will continue to evangelize A community based on trust and respect for every member of Gator Nationsaid the memo, referring to the organization’s mascot.

Further, it was mentioned that, $5 million previously allocated for the DEI program will be redirected to the Teacher Hiring Fund. The University of Florida has a student population that exceeds 55,000 according to its official website.

A measure promoted by Ron DeSantis affects jobs and diversity agreements. (EFE/ Michael Reynolds)



The law, passed in 2023 and supported by DeSantis, was one of several measures designed to end the failed presidential bid in preparation. He introduced what he called “enlightened” policies in education, including critical caste theory and DEI.

Earlier DEI guidelines adopted by state education authorities stated that state universities are restricted “use state or federal funds to operate programs that classify people according to their race or ethnicity for the purpose of providing differential or preferential treatment”.

He Governor of Florida He celebrated the decision on his social network. “DEI is toxic and has no place in our public universities. I’m glad Florida was the first state to eliminate DEI and I hope more states follow suit”, he wrote on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Ron DeSantis celebrates the elimination of the DEI program at the University of Florida. (@GovRonDeSantis/X)

For their part, DEI lawyers argue that These offices help ensure equality and representation of people of different races, genders and disabilities.