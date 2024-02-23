The United States will sanction more than 500 organizations linked to the Russian “war machine.”

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting more than 500 related entities. “To his supporters and his war machine”A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department told AFP on Thursday, February 22. “This will be the biggest installment since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine began”, she clarified, stressing that these steps would be taken by both the Treasury Department and the State Department. Follow our live stream.

Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to help Ukraine. “The most important thing is to unblock the skies. Air defense and (…) planes will contribute to this.Ukrainian president declared during a press conference in Lviv. What matters is that all decisions (on aid distribution) taken on time. I think that’s a priority.”

Meeting in support of Ukraine on Monday in Paris. According to the French Presidency, this meeting will bring together “Certain Heads of State and Government or their Ministerial Representatives”. She “will make it possible to study available means to strengthen cooperation of partners in support of Ukraine”, Elise added.

Fourteen million Ukrainians have fled their homes, according to the UN. Since the Russian invasion in winter 2022, more than 14 million people have fled Ukraine. A report United Nations International Organization for Migration published Thursday. Of these, about 6.5 million are still refugees abroad. Figures that represent almost a third of the Ukrainian population.