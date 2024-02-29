The United States Supreme Court will intervene in the criminal immunity investigation of Donald Trump

Former US President Donald Trump (AP/Alex Brandon)

The United States Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to examine the issue Criminal Immunity Granted by Former President Donald Trump And it will do so in late April, a few months before the presidential election in November.

On February 6, a federal appeals court rejected the immunity, reopening the way for Trump to sue for it in Washington. An alleged attempt to change the results of the 2020 election by instigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

The issue of presidential immunity has become a stumbling block for the US Department of Justice to try to overturn the 2020 outcome when Trump lost the election to Democrat Joe Biden in Washington, DC.

Trump appealed to the Supreme Court on February 12 A lower court ruled that a former president does not have presidential immunity And he should be prosecuted for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

The judges of the highest American court, with a conservative majority, had several options: refuse to consider the case outright, temporarily paralyze the process against Trump while they discuss the immunity of the president and even hold a hearing to hear the parties.

The Supreme Court agreed to hear oral arguments within a week 22 April.

Trump faces federal charges in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021 (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The announcement effectively means a new postponement of the trial against Trump in Washington, which was initially set for March 4 but has already been postponed. Until a decision is taken in this regard, the previous proceedings remain paralyzed.

The Republican’s legal team has tried to delay any judicial process against him, because Trump’s eventual victory in the election over the current president, Joe Biden, would put him as the head of the executive and give him the power to order his attorney general. Dismiss the federal charges against him.

The judges of the Supreme Court will remain within their limits Determine whether, and to what extent, a former President has immunity for conduct allegedly related to official activities during his term of office.

Washington faces one of his four felony charges. The first trial to take place may be the one he faces in New York Porn actress Stormy Daniels accused of irregular payments Set for March 25 for now.

Additionally, the procedure in Florida is scheduled for May 20, in which Accused of illegal storage of classified material At his Mar-a-Lago mansion after stepping down.

Finally, the Fulton County (Georgia) Prosecutor’s Office charged Trump with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state, but that process has not yet set a start date.

(With information from AFP and EFE)