The United States Immigration Service increases processing fees

The United States Immigration Services Agency (USCIS) announced significant changes in fees for various immigration procedures, effective today. April first.

This implies a significant increase in the cost of change Some processes, This will affect those who are in the middle of immigration procedures, as stated on its official government website.

Why have procedure prices increased?

According to USCIS, the fee review is being conducted after a year of thorough analysis, given the need to ensure the agency’s financial sustainability.

Officials say the current tariff regime is not enough to cover operating costs, including expanding humanitarian programs and meeting government wage requirements.

“Unlike many other agencies, our operations are funded almost entirely by fee income. About 96% of our funding comes from filing fees and only 4% from congressional appropriations,” he states. describes on their website.

Similarly, they explain that a detailed analysis of the 2016 rates is no longer sufficient to adequately finance the operations required to provide USCIS immigration and naturalization benefits in a timely manner. Higher rates are necessary to ensure that operating costs are covered and to prevent delays from accumulating in the future.

Below are the most significant increases;

Naturalization for citizenship: USD 640 to USD 740, an increase of 11%.

Position adjustment: From USD 1,140 to USD 1,440, representing an increase of 26%.

Request for family member abroad: USD 535 to USD 630, an increase of 26%.

Application for worker under non-immigrant status: USD 320 to USD 780, an increase of 70%.

H-1B visa for professional workers: USD 10 to USD 205.

In addition to the increase, there have also been downward changes in some rates, such as in the case of the permanent resident card, known as the “green card”, which has gone from USD 455 to USD 415.

Visit the uscis.gov website for details