The United States has extended the state of emergency in Cuba for another year

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, decided to extend the state of national emergency with respect to Cuba for another year. This new expansion means that all American-flagged ships are prohibited from touching ports on the island.

Such a decision is not new. In fact, every tenant of the White House since 1996 has been on a rescue plane after air incidents with the two brothers.

The current extension signed by Joe Biden has already been officially published in the Federal Register. It was automatically notified to the United States Congress and continues the state of emergency established on March 1, 1996.

“Proclamation 6867 is established to address the disruption or threat of disruption in international relations caused by the destruction by the Cuban government on February 24, 1996, of two United States-registered unarmed civilian aircraft in airspace over northern Cuba.”

The above rule was expanded in 2004 after Proclamation 7757. Subsequently, it was announced to refuse all financial and material aid to the island. The crisis was revised in 2016 and then in 2018. This announcement was made by 9699 and was based on a persistent interrupt. or threatened to disrupt United States international relations regarding Cuba.

The document signed by Biden explained that “the Cuban government has not demonstrated that it will refrain from excessive use of force against US ships or aircraft that may be participating in commemorative activities or peaceful protests in northern Cuba.”

“Furthermore, the unauthorized entry of any US-registered vessel into Cuban territorial waters remains detrimental to US foreign policy. This will facilitate mass migration from Cuba.”

