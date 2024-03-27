The United States demanded that the Maduro dictatorship respect the right of all candidates to run

International pressure mounts against the Maduro dictatorship to hold free elections in Venezuela (REUTERS/Leonardo Fernandez Viloria)

America made this demand on Tuesday Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro Respect the right of all candidates to contest the presidential election on July 28 and expressed concern over the National Electoral Council’s (CNE) decision to block the registration of opposition member Corina Yoris.

“We are working with other members of the international community to ensure that Venezuelans can participate in inclusive and competitive elections, and we urge Maduro’s representatives to allow all candidates to run,” a House spokesperson told media. Karin Jean-Pierre.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), Venezuela’s majority opposition group, attempted to register as its presidential candidate. Corinna YorisAfter it is kept The controversial disqualification weighed heavily on Maria Corina Machado, the winner of last year’s opposition primaries.

however, The opposition denounced that the election authorities also stopped the registration of YorisAn 80-year-old academic, who has never dabbled in politics so far and has no problems with the law or disqualification from holding public office.

“We support the will and right of Venezuelans to choose their presidential candidates among Venezuelan political parties,” he said.

White House spokeswoman Carine Jean-Pierre referred to the questionable electoral process in Venezuela (EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS)



Jean-Pierre recalled that the United States is “committed” to maintaining the easing of sanctions made in recent months if the Maduro regime “remains firm.” “The commitments outlined in the Election Roadmap have been agreed in Barbados.”

Last October, representatives of the Unitary Platform and Chavismo signed an agreement in which the government committed to facilitate clean elections.

This allowed the United States to ease some of the sanctions it had imposed against the Venezuelan dictatorship.

Washington was the protagonist in the negotiation process leading up to the election, in which the opposition unsuccessfully sought to authorize Machado, the poll favorite. Joe Biden’s government has been warning throughout these months that it will closely monitor compliance with commitments made in Barbados.

In addition to not including Yoris, Vente Venezuela (VV), the party led by Machado, condemned on Saturday that The whereabouts of Emil Brandt, Henry Alvirez and Dignora Hernandez are unknown.Three of the group’s seven members who have been arrested in the past two months have been charged by the Public Ministry with alleged links to violent plots.

For his part, Chavismo Foreign Minister, Yvan GillIt warned on Tuesday that the regime would “take important decisions” about its relationship with the European Union after leaving the continental bloc. His concern about a wave of “arbitrary arrests” against protesters in the middle of the election process.

Maria Corina Machado reiterated this Tuesday that her candidate for the presidency of Venezuela is Corina Yoris (REUTERS/Gaby Ora)

“Venezuela will take important decisions regarding its relations with the European Union, and will not allow the disgraced group to continue trying to resort to its failed neocolonial actions against a sovereign country,” the diplomat signaled on his social networks.

Gill recalls that the EU supported the “farce” of the opposition Juan Guaido, who “disrespected” “Venezuelan institutions” and violated all principles of international law by following Washington’s foreign policy.

This comes after the EU Foreign Affairs Spokesperson, Peter Steno, call on the country to respect due process and guarantee the safety and security of detainees at all times. Likewise, and in line with what was expressed by the United States, the EU expressed its “deep concern” about the “irregular process” that is preventing the Venezuelan opposition from participating in the elections.

“The European Union is very concerned and Remorse for irregular and opaque process which has prevented some parties from registering their presidential candidates. All political and civil rights must be respected, including the right to participate in official elections,” the Community Executive’s foreign affairs spokesman told EFE agency. And he added that the bloc “supports the efforts and democratic commitment of Venezuela’s democratic forces and civil society.”

(with information from EFE and Europa Press)