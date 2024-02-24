The Ukrainian army is struggling to recruit

After two years of war against Russia, Ukraine’s army is struggling to recruit. Men are reckless and trials of military disobedience are increasing.

Ukraine is looking for new troops to relieve frontline men worn out by two years of war. Some movers pay for training to get ready. In ten days they also learn combat, shooting and war first aid. “I really don’t want to go and fight, but I have no choice”says Anton, 39, businessman. According to the instructors, half of the group should be gathered.

10 years in prison for refusing to fight

In Zhytomyr (Ukraine), two soldiers who were in combat were conscripted after injuries. They walk the streets looking for potential candidates. Many are reckless. On the social network, videos of vigorous recruitment are doing the rounds. “A man raised by force would be a bad soldier”, assures the recruiter. Across the country, trials for defiance of the military are on the rise, with sentences of 12 years in prison for desertion and 10 years for refusing to fight. Refusal to deploy is punishable by three to five years in prison.