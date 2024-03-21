The tiger mosquito is officially established throughout France

Normandy ARS, the last region still left with the germs that transmit dengue or chikungunya, confirmed its presence in Seine-Maritime on Wednesday.

It’s official, tiger mosquitoes are everywhere in France. On Wednesday, the Normandy regional health agency (ARS) confirmed its establishment in Seine-Maritime, when the region was the last to escape the presence of the pest. A native of the tropical forests of Southeast Asia, the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), identified by its black and white stripes, is a carrier of several strange diseases.

Arriving in mainland France in 2004, Aedes albopictus, a potential vector of viruses such as dengue, Zika and chikungunya, is under close surveillance given its progress in the region, which has accelerated in recent years. Species adapt to different environments, especially urban areas. “Taking advantage of the many containers in which she lays her eggs”, explains ARS. Thus, from ten sectors affected in 2010, there were 71 by January 1, 2023, according to Professor Gilles Pialoux. “Today, we find these mosquitoes as far as Bois de Vincennes,” explained the infectious disease specialist at the time Figaro.

monitoring

Through surveys carried out in 2023, analysis of citizen reports and trap surveys, the Public Health Institute is now able to confirm that the species is indeed present in Normandy, but it clarifies that“To date, no local transmission of disease associated with this mosquito has been reported” in the region.

ARS indicates that it is implementing measures to combat the species. Surveillance includes specifically listed cases of dengue, chikungunya, or Zika, which are three notifiable diseases that must be reported to ARS by health professionals.

“When mosquitoes are found in the region or a case of arbovirus is declared, graduate management measures adapted to the local context will be implemented”ARS commits, citing “Conduct epidemiological and entomological investigations, destroy breeding sites, apply larvicidal or even adulterative treatments if the situation warrants”.

Unlike its peers, this insect bites every hour, with a preference for the beginning and end of the day. On the other hand, like many insects, it cannot regulate it.internal temperature” So it won’t bite when it’s very hot or when its prey is in the hot sun.