The third richest person in the world is French

Bloomberg’s Global Billionaires Index, published on March 4, reveals the identity of the richest person in 2024. And it is Jeff Bezos who has overtaken Elon Musk in this list. As for the third place on the podium, it is occupied by the Frenchman.

The Tesla manager therefore lost his title due to a significant decline in his revenue due to the decline in the price of his automobile brand. Another hard blow for the tycoon: the cancellation of Tesla’s 56 billion euro stock compensation plan. As a result, his wealth is estimated at 198 billion dollars, which is the second place on the podium of the richest people on earth. As a reminder, his wealth last year amounted to 237.7 billion euros.

For his part, Jeff Bezos Currently has a net worth of $200 billion. He Amazon’s largest shareholder, which he has not managed since 2021, but continues to benefit from. It is thanks to his actions as well as the sale of the group’s shares that he amassed 8.5 billion euros, making him the richest man in the world. However, according to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon’s founder is unlikely to retain his status for long, due to the tax he will have to pay to the tax authorities after selling the shares.

The richest man in France

The same ranking shows that the third richest person in the world is of French nationality. This is billionaire Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury group LVMH. His net worth is $197 billion, nearly a billion of Elon Musk’s net worth. Bernard Arnault also has the largest wealth in France. He is followed by Hermès manager Axel Dumas with a fortune of 133.62 billion euros.

The 3rd place in the ranking is given to the leaders of luxury houses Channel, namely Ellen and Gerard Wertheimer. The 4th place is occupied by the richest woman in the world: Françoise Bettencourt-Meyers. Liliane Bettencourt’s heiress and director of the company L’Oreal According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, his net worth is $100.2 billion. She is ahead of Marie-Hélène Dussault in the ranking of France’s richest women, whose fortune is 31.98 billion euros.