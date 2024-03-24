The terrible news is coming, it will obviously disappoint the fans

To say that GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated games in the history of the industry would be an understatement. More than a decade will separate the new episode in Vice City from its predecessor. An eternity in the eyes of the community, who thought the airing of the first trailer would end their ordeal. This only emphasizes it. The wait is great, but it can be even longer than players think.

GTA 6 pushed back to 2026?

180 million views for the first trailer, all-time records even before its release, buzzing forums every day… the expectations surrounding the game are enormous. GTA 6 is naturally considered one of the most important games in the history of the industry. The pressure for the teams is enormous, and Rockstar Games will add its small level to it. Recent surveys report developers on edge and clear internal tensions. To ensure GTA 6’s deadline and as a safety measure, the publisher will in fact force its teams to return to work in person. Many employees fear that as development ends, Rockstar will revert to its old ways. Despite everything, the game’s production was delayed long enough for Rockstar to consider postponing the game’s release.

Some serious sources have agreed on the launch of the game in the fall of 2025. However, according to the latest information from Kotaku, GTA 6 may miss its initial release window and slide to the distant 2026. Rockstar management will be especially nervous about missing out. An outing next year, which will force her to return to face-to-face, even for those who were only hired to work remotely. Media sources however confirm that the American giant is still internally aiming for a spring 2025 release, but an autumn launch seems more plausible at this stage. At least in the best case.

Lucia, the new heroine of GTA 6 ©Rockstar Games

Concern is increasing among employees

Postponing to 2026 will obviously be on the table, but rest assured it will only be a “backup plan”. Rockstar will in fact only consider this solution under “emergency” circumstances in the event that the game does not take place. does not meet their quality criteria or is not ready on time. It must be said that the stakes are as enormous as the publisher’s ambitions. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Rockstar’s parent company, Tech-Two, was clear. With GTA 6, they aim to “ Perfection and reality, and we will achieve it “, he revealed in a podcast last year. The publisher sees the big picture, but will this hurt employees?

A large proportion of teams do not look favorably on a forced return to premises, denouncing “broken promises”. Last month, some of them expressed to Bloomberg their fear of a return to an ethical work pace and toxic culture, even if the situation improves in 2020. For her part, Jennifer Kolbe, vice-president of R*, justified herself. An email sent to employees promising that these changes were necessary to release GTA 6 “ A level of quality and finish, as well as a roadmap to match the scale and ambitions of the game.”