The Supreme Court rejected the opposition’s request and maintained the date of the presidential election

Senegal’s Supreme Court on Friday 15 March refused to question the process for the 24 March presidential election at the last minute. unacceptable » Appeals against Kareem Wade and his allies. While Karim Wade’s PDS party argued that the deadline announced for the vote was illegal because it was too short, Senegal’s Supreme Court ruled that the presidential decree calling for the vote respected the law.

The requests were submitted by ineligible presidential candidates, including Kareem Wade and his camp’s deputies. A possible acceptance of these requests by the Supreme Court will call the process into question.

But the court declared the proposition “ unacceptable », repeating the arguments of the Attorney General. According to the court and the prosecutor, it is within the power of the President to fix the date of the vote. Further, the Constitutional Council has “ Absolute Jurisdiction in Electoral Matters » and its decisions are not subject to appeal and are binding on the Supreme Court. 24 March was confirmed as the date for the presidential election after the first highly controversial postponement.

The decision is yet another setback for Kareem Wade Other failed candidates Who contests the election date, reports our correspondent in Dakar, Juliet Dubois : They seek suspension of the presidential decree calling for an electoral college on March 24 and thus postponing the elections.

For these protesters, the decree to convene the electoral body violates the Election Code, which provides for an 80-day period to convene voters. They believe that The campaign timeframe is also very shortCandidates have only 12 days instead of 21. So they did not have the necessary logistical and financial preparation.

If elections are held under these conditions, the legitimacy of the future president will be challenged, say the petitioners’ lawyers.

Opponents of the request want the process to start from scratch with a fresh examination of applications. PDS leader Karim Wade was excluded from the presidential race The chaos surrounding his dual nationalityhas since dropped out, and the party hoped to be able to re-evaluate its candidacy as outgoing President Mackie Sale announced the postponement of the presidential election.

The day after the release of Ousmane Sonko and Diomaye Faye

The decision comes a day after protesters released Ousmane Sonko and his successor Bassirou Diomaye Faye, a former Pastef party camp candidate.

In the capital of Senegal, The party lasted till early morning, as Ousmane Sonko and his heir apparent Bassirou Diomaye Faye left Cape Manuel prison late in the evening. Many sympathizers gathered to accompany him to his home and celebrate in several districts of the capital, singing. Sonko, we miss you “

Osman Sonko, the former leader of the Pastef party – now dissolved – has been detained since August, facing seven charges, including ” Call for rebellion ” Basirou Dimaye Faye had been behind bars for almost a year and ” Contempt of Court “Both benefited Amnesty Law Proposed by President Mackey Sale ” A gesture of appeasement », and voted in the National Assembly last week.

For the moment, Basirou Dimaye Faye is the candidate of the former PESTEF: he will be able to join the campaign of his coalition that started in his absence. The first speech by both men is planned later today.