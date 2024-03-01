The stolen footage shows the iconic scene

Season 2 of The Last of Us has begun filming and is already the victim of a new leak. This preview confirms the main scene of the TLOU 2 game.

Pedro Pascal was released from Gladiator 2 and thus finally joined the sets of The Last of Us Season 2. And it was about time, even though we now know that the series won’t return until 2025 on HBO Max. Filming began in British Columbia, a province in western Canada, and it didn’t really go unnoticed. Especially since teams have taken the means to recreate the town of Jackson with their own sets. And as often happens, it attracted some curious people who pulled out their smartphones.

Another leak for season 2 of The Last of Us series

The Last of Us series already had the rights to the stolen images, and through that we got to see the town of Jackson rebuilt from scratch. An investment that will be used to reproduce a key scene in the relationship between Joel and Ellie from the second game. This isn’t the biggest spoiler ever, but if you haven’t touched TLOU 2, GO NOW!!!

Since the end of The Last of Us and Joel’s Lies to Ellie, the surrogate father-daughter relationship between the two characters has deteriorated. And one sequence in particular emphasizes this, that of the ball where the girl dances with her girlfriend Dina. A moment of serenity for the couple, but one that is interrupted by a resident who is not exactly thrilled with what he sees. Joel intervenes to save Eli at all costs, but the latter does not appreciate the man’s protective gesture and pushes him away. A direct result of the lie from the previous adventure that saved the girl.

As we can see in the video below, this promo scene between Eli and Dina will be in season 2 of TLOU series. But can it be otherwise given the symbolism of this order? Not really. With that out of the way, it’s quite possible that all of Jackson’s moments will be extended with bits of The Last of Us 2.