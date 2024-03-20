The state gives 600 euros to individuals without income conditions, but the aid ends soon





The state makes certain equipment mandatory in housing after 2027. For this, public assistance is available to everyone, but you should hurry to take advantage of it, because it will stop at the end of 2024.

No one can escape from this responsibility. No matter their place of residence, no matter their income, whether they are owners or tenants, all residents of the country will have to comply with this new requirement.

Because the laws are clear: “All housing, whether existing or new, must be equipped with an automatic temperature regulation system per room”. Clearly, from January 1, 2027, all homes, new or old, rented or purchased, must have a thermostat with at least one radiator in each room.

Concretely, the government requires that every French person be able to program the temperature of their heated room room by room. This could include, for example, installing thermostatic heads in your radiators, with or without a connected thermostat. This technology allows you to adjust your home’s temperature in real time based on the weather or time of day. Home residents can adjust the temperature remotely through their phones.

According to the Environment Agency (Ademe), equipping yourself with a connected thermostat can “cut your heating bill by up to 15%”. Indeed, with such a device, energy consumption is closer to real needs, and the temperature can be adapted to each room.

The problem is that installing a connected thermostat is very expensive. You have to “be prepared to pay between 100 and 400 euros, and some quotes are even higher than 1,000 euros”, the Hello Vote comparator suggests. Thus, compliance with future state-imposed obligations risks being too costly. However, public assistance has been put in place to help all French people equip themselves. Whether you’re an owner or a renter, regardless of your standard of living, this financial boost is possible when you install a connected thermostat in your home. However, the assistance will not be available after December 31, 2024.

The amount of assistance depends on the total size of the heated surface inside the house. To calculate this surface area, you must add the number of square meters of each room with radiators. If the area of ​​this surface is less than 35 m², the aid amount will be 260 euros. For a heated surface of more than 130 m², the subsidy increases to 624 euros. Finally, housing with a surface area between 35 and 130 m² will be eligible for aid of between 312 and 572 euros.

In order to benefit from assistance in installing a connected thermostat, it is necessary that the construction of the house has been completed more than 2 years ago. Installation must be carried out by a professional mandated by the company signatory to the “Assistance in connected management of room-by-room heating” charter. A list of state-recognized professionals is available here. At the end of the work, the aid is paid to the beneficiary by transfer or check.