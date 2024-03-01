The stars of the Saint Laurent Fall-Winter 2024-2025 shows

Natalie Portman, Rosalia and Jennifer Lawrence at Dior

Held in the heart of the Jardin des Tuileries, the parade Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 Imagined by Maria Grazia ChiuriOnce again bringing the stars together amidst the throngs of photographers and curious people who had come to await their arrival.

Among them, the American actress and Miss Dior’s muse Natalie Portman She looks resplendent as ever in a woolen coat worn over a shiny suit. Not behind him, the Spanish singer Rosalia The house actress and muse sports an all-black look with a small Lady Dior bag Jennifer Lawrence Choose a low-cut pantsuit.

On the French side, the young fashionable model Deva Cassel Also seen hoisted on platform shoes Laetitia Casta In a leather suit. Dressed in a belted denim suit, the actress Nadia Terezkiewicz Also noted Nine of UrsoSeen in a casual khaki ensemble with boots.

Finally if an actress and now a fashion icon Kelly Rutherford Comes in a pure white suit, the singer Solan The British actress opted for an asymmetrical skirt embellished with pearl shoes Maisie Williams Pairs a sober suit with a two-tone saddle bag.