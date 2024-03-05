The standoff between the Hebrew state and the UN agency UNRWA, which accuse each other, intensifies

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan during a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York on February 20, 2024. Seth Wenig / AP

There is an increasing exchange of accusations and brutality between Israel and the United Nations (UN) Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA). Confirming information from New York TimesThe head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, announced that there was an internal report from the UN agency, which has not been made public, concerning “Freed hundreds of prisoners” through Israel, through the Kerem Shalom crossing point, and suffered mistreatment.

Although the only agency present in Kerem Shalom, UNRWA is not responsible for issues related to detention, it has collected evidence. “We saw these people coming back from detention, some after a few weeks, some after a few months. And most of them were completely traumatized by the ordeal they had experienced”Philip Lazzarini explained.

“This is a wide range of abuses”he added. “People systematically humiliated, people photographed nude, subjected to verbal and psychological abuse, threats of electrocution”Or “Lack of sleep, use of loud noises to prevent sleep”, “Using Dogs to Intimidate”. Some of these prisoners were UNRWA employees, he noted.

The agency earlier on Monday accused Israeli authorities of committing the acts “torture” Against some of its employees arrested in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. “Our employees said outrageous things to us during their detention and interrogation by the Israeli authorities.” like “Torture, ill-treatment, abuse and sexual exploitation”She said in a press release sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP).

“Some of our staff reported to UNRWA teams that they were forced to confess under torture” When they were “Questions about relations between UNRWA and Hamas and involvement in the October 7 attack on Israel”.she added.

Israel accused the UN of being a ‘terrorist organization in Gaza’

Jewish state officials have denied the allegations. In a statement, the Israeli army denied “Blanket and baseless allegations of sexual abuse of detainees at Israeli Armed Forces facilities”.. “These statements are another attempt to make a false analogy with Hamas’ systematic use of rape as a weapon of war.”she added.

An episode in strained relations between Israel and the UN came earlier on Monday, when the Jewish state recalled its ambassador to the United Nations, Gilad Erdan. “silence” By UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on alleged sexual violence by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. Israel accused the UN of trying to suppress a report describing rape and sexual assaults during the Islamist movement’s attacks, which Mr Guterres vehemently denied.

The work of UN Special Representative Pramila Pattan on sexual violence in conflict, whose report was published on Monday, “Was done carefully and diligently. In no case the General Secretary (Antonio Gutierrez) Anything done to keep this report quiet”, assured Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the United Nations General Secretariat. This report establishes that there is “Good Reasons to Believe” that the victims of October 7 were raped, as were some of the hostages held in Gaza.

“It took five months for the United Nations to finally recognize sex crimes”.Gilad Erdan commented, mentioned “Shame of the UN open for all to see”. Israel has accused the international body for months of being slow to recognize sexual violence committed by Hamas members during the October 7 attack.

In a speech before the United Nations General Assembly, Mr Erden also accused the UN “Gaza itself has a terrorist organization”. Specifically referring to charges brought in late January against twelve of the 30,000 regional UNRWA staff who, according to Israel, took part in the October 7 attack that left 1,160 dead, mostly civilians, according to one count. via AFP. The UN immediately isolated the accused personnel who were still alive and an internal investigation was launched.

At the same time, Antonio Guterres entrusted UNRWA and an independent group with a mission to evaluate it “Neutrality”. The UN notes that, so far, Israel has not shared any evidence of its allegations with investigators or UNRWA.

But Israel on Monday again accused UNRWA of counting among its ranks “terrorists”. “According to intelligence services, more than 450 people linked to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, mainly Hamas, are also employed by UNRWA”.The Israeli army said in a statement.

UNRWA at “a breaking point”.

In this context of an exchange of accusations and denials, several countries defended the agency before the General Assembly, which created UNRWA in 1949. “Two million people are totally dependent on UNRWA services”, underlined Abdullah Ali Fadhel al-Saadi, the Yemeni ambassador on behalf of the Arab countries, calling on donors to resume their financing. About fifteen countries have in fact suspended their funding, for a total of 450 million dollars (approximately 415 million euros), equivalent to more than half of the funding received in 2023.

Philip Lazzarini condemned “Deliberate and concerted campaign to devalue” The operation of “Spinal Cord” humanitarian aid to Gaza, with the ultimate aim of “closed”. “Breaking up UNRWA is unconscionable. By doing so, we will sacrifice an entire generation of children, sowing the seeds of hatred, resentment and future conflict.”he insisted.

Mr Lazzarini, however, welcomed the newly announced contribution. The European Commission has released a significant 50 million euros. agency “In this way it can continue to operate and provide vital assistance to Palestinian refugees throughout the region.”He noted. “But how long?” “How hard is it?”He said, still describes an organization with “A Breaking Point”.

The world with AFP

