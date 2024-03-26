The singer reveals her new short and blonde haircut

Fanny Mazalon

03/25/2024 at 12:09

Rihanna ditched her long brown hair for a short and… blonde cut! During a business trip to California, the singer revealed her new hairstyle that has a 2010s vibe.

Rihanna’s hair changes frequently, the singer wears a variety of hairstyles during her public tours that are always unpredictable. This was the case on Friday March 22 at Santa Monica Airport where the star revealed her short, blonde hair.

In the middle of a business trip, Rihanna took time to smile at photographers, a chance to show off her face transformation. Her last public appearance was in early March 2024, when she performed on stage exclusively for three days of Barbadian festivals. Before marriage to Indian billionaire Anant Ambani.

For this memorable show, the singer flaunted her long brown hair down to her back. A completely different look from her current style: short, blonde hair. At the airport, Rihanna wore baggy jeans over heeled mules and a black tweed cardigan over a sports jersey. An outfit that combines chic and “sportswear” to perfection.

Her new hairstyle adds a rock’n’roll touch to the girl, just enough to break away from the sleek and sensual look of her last look.

Rihanna exports “Fenty” to China

Her business trip to Santa Monica coincided with an announcement on Rihanna’s Instagram account on March 21, 2024. The businessman revealed that his cosmetics brand “Fenty Beauty” will be exported to China.

Chinese fans will be able to stock up in Sephora stores starting April 1, 2024. Big news for the singer, who has been very busy with the birth of her second child, Riot Rose Mayers, due in August 2023.