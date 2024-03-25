THE SIN 155S REVOLUTION II BRIGHT STAR TEGIMENT®: A RENEWED ICON IN LIMITED EDITION

Reinvent the Bundeswehr chronograph with the Sinn 155S Revolution II Bright Star TEGIMENT®, a classic pilot’s watch revisited in black, more resistant and elegant than ever. Find out why this piece should be limited to 300 copies.

Unprecedented hardware innovation

The Sinn 155S Revolution II Bright Star TEGIMENT® introduces a high grade steel alloy, never before used in a Bundeswehr case, that offers increased impact and corrosion resistance. A giant step in the evolution of materials used for your watch.

High quality steel alloy for exceptional durability

Impressive resistance to impact and corrosion

Complete TEGIMENT® treatment

Every component of this watch, from the case to the crown, benefits from Sin’s own TEGIMENT® treatment, which multiplies the surface hardness of stainless steel (904L) by five. This innovation gives the watch almost impenetrable resistance.

Stainless steel surface (904L) with TEGIMENT® treatment.

Exceptional adhesion of the hard black coating due to the hardness of the steel

Strong housing construction

Adopting an all-new case construction with a screw-down bottom, the Syn 155S Revolution II is designed for increased durability, ditching the old sliding-bottom design for lasting innovation.

Case with screwed bottom for added strength

Specially designed tool for this watch

A precision sapphire crystal

Switching from acrylic glass to sapphire significantly improves the watch’s scratch resistance and durability without compromising its classic beauty, while retaining the shape and radius of the vintage crystal.

Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal

Retains vintage shape for an authentic aesthetic

First “Captive Safety Bezel”

The Sinn 155S introduces the first captive safety bezel in the Bundeswehr, which is attached to the case by three screws, eliminating the risk of accidental damage to the bezel and thus increasing the safety and reliability of the watch.

Steel bezel secured with three screws

Increased safety and durability

Authentic sword shaped hands

This watch is the first modern Sinn Bundeswehr to feature the actual sword-shaped hands of the original, a crucial detail for purists and collectors, adding a touch of priceless authenticity.

True-to-original sword-shaped arms

Authentic and historically respected design

An inspired and sustainable design

Sinn 155S Bright Star Tegiment® in black with its fully TEGIMENT® treated design, black Super-Luminova with Revolution logo stands out at six o’clock. This limited edition of 300 pieces, priced at USD 3,600 (excluding tax), comes with a Bund-style leather strap and a black nylon NATO strap, offering style, functionality and unprecedented durability.

A limited edition of 300 pieces, priced at USD 3,600 (excluding tax).

Includes Bund-style leather strap and black nylon NATO strap

The Sinn 155S Revolution II Bright Star TEGIMENT® represents the pinnacle of watchmaking engineering, combining tradition and innovation. With its unmatched strength, its iconic design and its loyalty to the origins of the Bundeswehr, it has established itself as an essential collector’s item for lovers of watchmaking and history.

THE SIN 155S REVOLUTION II BRIGHT STAR TEGIMENT®: A RENEWED ICON IN LIMITED EDITION