The series ends for Lyon improved by Lensois who are three points off the podium
Sage: “My head hurts”
“This result hurts our heads but we have the right to lose the match. However, our duty is to get up and go to Lorient with the desire to play a better match to get the best result.”
“Furthermore, before leaving our fate at the feet of other teams, we must deliver a better match than we did against Lens. And if we take care of ourselves, we won’t need to look at the results of others.”
It’s over in Lyon. Les Gons fell heavily
End of streak for Gones improved by Lens in this last match of Day 24 of Ligue 1. Well done to come back three points from The Seng at Or podium.
Lyonnais misses the chance to move into the top half of the table.
Sotoca unscrews
Saida spotted his teammate at the far post and served to him but Florian Sotoka missed his volley completely and apologized to Aguilar who was also asking for the ball.
Additional time is known
Five extra minutes were allowed in this second period. Leon’s ordeal will soon be over.
The dances end the suspense
What a mistake in marking by the Lyon defense that leaves Danso and Medina alone. The Austrian got Thomson’s corner and certainly ended the suspense.
Pierre Sage reacts
After Maitland-Niles was excluded, Pierre Sage decided to reshuffle his team with Mata replacing Numah.
Red for Maitland-Niles
Jerome Brissard doesn’t hesitate as Maitland-Niles’ intervention prevents Wesley Side from tackling Lopes on a Sang et Orr school counterattack. Leon will end at 10 p.m. The mission gets complicated.
Danso warned
The Austrian defender is guilty of a late tackle on Balde and is booked by Jéréme Brissard.
The flow must come out
A hard blow to the RC lens that lost Alley Vahi due to a shoulder injury. Wesley Said will replace him.
Samba saves the lens!!
The Lensois captain has pulled his team out of a very unfortunate situation. O’Brien wins his duel with a header and the first time falls to the Lens goalkeeper who wins again in front of Maitland-Niles.
Festival of Fofa!!
What excellent directional control from the young Lyon winger but a break out of the samba prevents Fofana from integrating the movement with goal.
New change for Lyon
Pierre Sage launches a new attacker at the end of the match. Balde replaces Benerhama.
He injured his shoulder by drifting
Worry for another Lensois scorer who landed badly on his shoulder. Medical staff are working with Elya Vahi.
Double change for lenses
Frank High made two changes before the last quarter of an hour with Abdul-Samed and Thomson coming on for Mendy and Pereira da Costa.
Benerhama tries straight
The Algeria international is off-centre but that doesn’t stop him from trying to surprise Samba with a free kick. The ball lands over the goalkeeper’s cage at Sang et Or.
Supporters push
Even if their team looks to be having a difficult evening, Lyon’s supporters lend their voices to start the last 20 minutes.
What Lensois movement
Ruben Aguilar missed the finish while Lensois counter-attacked brilliantly. He moved from side to side with the touch of the ball. Lopes Lansois wins against the Pistons and still maintains some suspense.
The drift was offside
Sotoka has all the time in the world to send in a good cross. Wahi stands out and creates a good header which is deflected by Lopes. The assistant referee’s flag then rises to indicate an offside position.
Les Gons uninspired
From the start of the second period, Pierre Sage’s players had a hard time coming out cleanly and the Lens defense was still not worried.
Pear Sage adds new blood
The Lyon coach decided to react on the hour mark after Lensois’ second goal. Fofana and Cherky replace Mangala and Orban.
OL has to leave
This second Lensois goal will leave little choice but to attack for Gones who have lacked courage since the start of the match.
Change the flow!
The Frenchman rushes in and successfully tricks Anthony Lopes. The Lyon goalkeeper dived to the right but it still went over.
Fine for the lens!
Jerome Brissard has made up his mind and single-handedly punished Maxence Caquet. Lens can break this meeting.
Caqueret saves the OL… or not
On a big mistake on the restart, Wahi capitalized and Mendy took his chance. Slap in front but maybe it’s a hand gesture! A referee will review the images.
Solid Medina
The Argentine defender didn’t quite sink into Orban’s inside hook and won his first duel of the evening.
It’s back to Lyon!
22 players have returned to the stadium pitch in the group to play the second action of this final match of the 24th day of Ligue 1.
Les Gons are behind after giving in before returning to the locker room. They must react!
Leads the lens on the break!
Jerome Brissard ends this first act which was mainly about tricks. Lens managed to get the better thanks to Sotoka’s header minutes before the break.
OL’s response
Les Gones look to equalize before the break. Benerhama flows into his left lane and returns to the middle. His shot was touched by Numah with the top of his foot which was offside.
Sotoka cool ol’!!
Lens opened the scoring in prime time at the Groupama Stadium. Pereira da Costa gets back to his right leg and rolls up. The Lensois playmaker’s shot turns into a cross. Sotoka ends up with his head.
Beautiful Lensois movement
Aguilar lays the ball back to Sotoka, after a long cross, which raises no questions. The Lensois striker volleys again but Lopes makes a calm save.
What a lopes stop!!!
OL’s Portuguese goalkeeper has only saved one goal! Wahi is magnificently discovered by Frankowski. The Frenchman goes flat-footed again but Anthony Lopes pushes hard on his leg and puts his hand on his line and removes the leather.
Wow so short!
Ruben Aguilar looked for his team-mate in the attack with a diving cross but the former Montpellier was just short for the return.
A late graduate
Orel Mangala gets the better of the late ex-Can defender. Jerome Brissard gives the first warning of the evening.
Technical quality
Even if the chances are not numerous, both teams are comfortable with the ball and produce good football.
Numah forgets his partners!!
What against gons!! Caqueret finds Nuamah in the depths. Gradit’s comeback forces him to get back on his left leg and strike but Samba intervenes. Two Leonios were waiting for the leather in the axle.
Lyon defends low
A Lyon block is placed 30 meters from Anthony Lopes’ cage and Lens are struggling to find solutions.
Maitland-Niles lacks precision
The former Gunner resisted Al-Aynaoui’s return but then missed his pass to Numah who was looking for the ball from deep.
Mangala Post!!
What a strike. Aurel Mangala has space just in front of the penalty area and takes the chance. He sticks Bryce Samba on his line but the post saves Lanes.
Pereira da Costa is trying his hand
The Lens playmaker tries to trouble Lopes from outside his area but his shot goes wide.
The flow is very pushy
The French striker is still battling Jack O’Brien but can’t overtake him. The ball goes out of the goal.
The lops fly away
Lens people ask no questions and get straight to the point. Florian Sotoka crosses from the right but Anthony Lopes flies away and clears the danger with his right hand.
Lopes intervened
The duel between Wahi and O’Brien escalates in the Lyon area. Lensois makes the best use of the centre-forward’s head but Anthony Lopes grabs the leather without any problem.
What an effort from Numah!
The Ghanaian came off the ball but threw himself into the opposition area to try and get a corner but it was to no avail.
Controversial situation in the Lyon area
Jerome Brissard was not far from checking Jack O’Brien’s light-handed images in his area. More danger than damage for the Irish defender.
Al-Aynaoui quiet
The young Lensois midfielder was perfect in his recovery after dispossessing two players in front of his penalty area.
Let’s go!
Jérôme Brisard starts this Ligue 1 matchday 24 clash between OL and Lens.
The mood is rising!
Five minutes before kick-off and the two teams enter the lawn of the Groupe Stadium warming up their voices before the expected fireworks between Lyonnais and Lensois.
A fruitful first leg
The first leg, which took place on December 2, 2023, ended in a stunning Lens victory (3–2). Lyon defender Jack O’Brien scored twice.
Furthermore, OL have never lost two matches in one season against Sang et al since the 1997/1998 season.
Alexandre Lacazette is on the edge of the pitch
Despite his absence due to crutches, Les Gones’ regular captain took to the stadium in a group to encourage his teammates. The club’s top scorer will inevitably be missed by OL this evening.
The France international has scored 12 of the Rhone club’s 25 goals since the start of the Ligue 1 season.
Lenses in trouble
The dynamic is reversed in this shock match on Day 24 of Ligue 1. If the OL is on a positive streak, the Lens haven’t won since February 10. The sang at or have scored six goals in the last two matches.
Currents are the number one threat
Lyon will have to look forward to the Lensois center like milk on fire. Indeed, Elye Wahi loves OL and scored 7 goals against this opponent. That’s three more than any other team in the elite division.
An unusual form of OL
This year 2024 Leon has changed! In a difficult first half of the season, Les Gons put together a good performance and just qualified for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France.
In the championship, Pierre Sage’s players have won four in a row.
Structure of the lens
Samba – Gradit, Denso, Medina – Aguilar, Mendy, Al Aynoui, Frankovski – Sotoka, Pereira da Costa – Vahi.
Starting lineup for Lyon
Tolisso, Fofana and Cherki on the bench, Benarhama starts
Lopes – Maitland-Niles, O’Brien, Caleta-Carr, Tagliafico – Caquerete, Matic, Mangala – Numah, Orban, Benerhama
The match will be held
Some people on social media were expressing their surprise about holding the match due to heavy rain during the day. But the meeting will happen.
E.J.
Why Lacazette is not in the group
Alexandre Lacazette missed Tuesday evening’s match against Strasbourg, where he took crutches. This Saturday, the striker took part in a mass session but the staff decided not to take any risks.
F H
Lyon group without Lacazette
OL made an early departure against Strasbourg on Tuesday evening in the Captain’s Cup. If his trainer Pierre Sage was anything to go by, his absence today seems to tie in well with the previous meeting.
Lensois group
With an appearance from defender Tom Powley.
Mourning evening at Grupma Stadium
Hello everyone! Freshly qualified for the semi-finals of the Coupe de France and full of confidence, on a four-match winning streak in Ligue 1, OL host Lens this Sunday evening at the end of day 24 e. Kick-off at 8:45pm with live commentary from RMC Sport.