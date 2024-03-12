The satirical portrayal of “Liberation” provokes outrage

Former press cartoonist for Charlie HebdoNow at work on the editorial staff of publication In the “Coco Sketches the News” section, Coco is the target of threats after publishing a satirical cartoon with the title “Ramadan in Gaza”. Published in the newspaper’s Monday, March 11 edition, the black-and-white caricature shows a man, a woman and a child walking among the ruins of Gaza, the “capital” of the Palestinian enclave at war with Israel. Among the concrete blocks and rubble, from which an arm protrudes, an emaciated figure runs after two rats – one with a murid eye in its mouth and the other with a bone, and a cockroach, drooling. A woman, sitting next to a child with deep dark circles, pats his hand and lectures him: “Tttt… not before sunset!” » Above his head it is clear that it is “Beginning of the Month of Fasting”Regarding Ramadan, which started yesterday for Muslims.

Since the publication of this drawing, which evokes the famine faced by the Palestinian people, its author, Koko, has received numerous hostile messages on social networks. The drawing, published yesterday in Liebe, was followed by a “small anthology (very small, eh) of bullshit, threats and anti-Semitic messages. A picture (which I fully accept!) that highlights the desperation of Palestinians, condemns the famine in Gaza and even mocks the absurdity of religion”On the X in the screenshot’s introduction to the mountain, Corinne Ray writes her real name.

After the rest of this announcement

A small anthology (very small) of bullshit, threats and anti-Semitic messages followed this drawing published yesterday in Liebe, a picture (which I fully accept!) that highlights the desperation of Palestinians, condemns the famine in Gaza and even mocks the absurdity of religion. is pic.twitter.com/b3fRwQxyJj — Corinne (@cocoboer) March 12, 2024

“God have mercy on the Kouchi brothers”

“They should liquidate you on January 7” Or “God have mercy on the Kouchi brothers”Can we read between intimidation in relation to the 2015 attack that killed the editorial staff of a subversive newspaper? Charlie Hebdo. Another internet user sent a heart in the caption of a photo showing the fatal journey of the two terrorists that day. “You run the dog, soon you will be killed along with your whole family”, yet another user swears. For her part, rebel MP Sophia Chikirou declared: “You won’t get our hate but you deserve it. »

After the rest of this announcement

Amidst the attacks, Charlie Hebdo deputy editor-in-chief Jean-Loup Ednor wanted to support his colleague. “We are not used to the stupidity, bad faith and low-level political regurgitation of tweeters… Huge support for Coco. (…) It takes a large dose of cynicism to fool the crowd into believing that this picture attacks Palestinians, that it angers. »