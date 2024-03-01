The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is at an unprecedented price thanks to a 40% discount on this site

It is common to see promotional offers passing before our eyes on smartphones. But this one is really exceptional. First of all because it concerns one The best smartphone of its generation, Galaxy S23 Ultra. Then, because the discount applied is completely crazy: – 40%.

Galaxy S23 Ultra: The price has never been so low

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is apparently one of Samsung’s flagship models. So the manufacturer has pulled out all the stops with it Premium model. And that’s what separates this model from its competitors S-Pen, a tactile stylus is included in the smartphone and turns the 6.8-inch screen into a note-taking notebook. It also becomes an ideal tool for graphic or video editing directly from the power of your smartphone. It can be used as a photo trigger or simply as a slimmer finger, very practical in applications with a lot of data such as complex web pages or Excel pages. Its screen is also of high quality with its dynamic AMOLED 2x panel, full of colors and brightness, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is more Excellent photophone Equipped with 200 Mpx main sensor 12 Mpx ultra wide-angle lens with adaptive pixels, optical image stabilizer and auto-focus, 10 Mpx telephoto lens with x3 zoom and TV 10 Mpx x10 zoom lens. For selfies, the front camera offers a resolution of 12 Mpx. For video recording, it will be done in 8K at 60 fps.

lies at the heart of mobile Powerful Snapdragon 8Gen2 processor from Qualcomm. Low energy consumption, it’s high capacity battery allows for 21 hours of continuous video, two days of moderate usage and running multiple apps simultaneously without a hitch. It also features the best in connectivity: 5G, latest generation tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC. And 2 slots for nano-SIM plus e-SIM.

40% off on this high-end model

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is usually available for 1,419 euros. But not today. Rakuten, the famous merchant site, displays it with a -40% discount, reducing its price to only 837.03 euros.

Delivery is free, as is the 2-year manufacturer’s warranty. In addition, to reduce the bill, Rakuten offers Different means of payment :

Free in 3 installments by credit card with partner Klarna,

Free in 4 installments via PayPal,

Or with Floa Bank Microcredit Solution in 10 monthly payments (at a fixed APR of 21.01%).

In short, at this price, you inherit a new model for the same price as a used smartphone. It’s quite a bargain to grab…while stocks last!