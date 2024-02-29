The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is down to $400

Arrival of Core 14 processorsm Generation puts more pressure on AMD and its Ryzen 7000 and 7000X3D processors. One lever for action is price adjustment. We have seen some repositioning in recent weeks.

The latest move observed aims to offer 12 physical cores for players. Two weeks ago, the price dropped to $60. It looks like the price of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D is dropping once again to the $401 level. For its part, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D costs $349 compared to $595 for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. These figures are interesting because these processors were launched at respective recommended prices of $599, $449 and $699.

If the Ryzen 9 7900X3D cannot compete with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D in the gaming arena (quality/price), it differs in the price/core ratio. Indeed, taking this variable into account, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D offers a price per core of $43.6 compared to $37.2 for the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and $33.4 for our Ryzen 9 7900 X3D. A similar comment applies with prices in euros. The difference is even greater.

Here are the best prices on Amazon at the time of writing this article.