The Russian was sentenced to three and a half years in prison after being beaten by Kadyrov’s son

Accused of burning the Koran, Nikita Jourvel was found guilty of “hooliganism”, “violation of the right to freedom of conscience” and “insulting religious sentiments”. He was beaten by Adam Kadyrov, then 15 years old.

A Russian man killed by the son of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who accused him of burning a Koran, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in Chechnya on Tuesday. 20-year-old Nikita Jourvel was charged “bullying” And no “Violation of the Right to Freedom of Conscience”of which “Insult to religious sentiments”. It was tried out in these predominantly Muslim Russian republics in the Caucasus. The youth was identified “Convicted of incriminating facts (…) and sentenced to three and a half years in the camp”, in charge of the trial, the court in the Chechen capital, Grozny, indicated in a press release. The court emphasized “Great Social Impact in Russia” of this matter.

The young man was arrested last May and charged with burning the Koran in Volgograd, southwestern Russia. He was then transferred to Chechnya at the request of local authorities. His case took a political turn when photographs were released showing brutal Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov’s son Adam, then 15, beating Nikita Jourvel, who was in custody at the time.

Kadyrov’s son made a hero

Ramzan Kadyrov told himself “proud” of his children. His son Adam subsequently received a shower of official decorations from various Russian regions. During the hearing in early November, Nikita Jourvel accepted the facts and engaged in self-criticism, a widespread practice in Chechnya and which is carried out under pressure from human rights NGOs. “As part of my imprisonment, I read the Koran, I study it, to understand to what extent I have offended the feelings of the believers”He assured.

Ramzan Kadyrov, a loyal lieutenant of Vladimir Putin, is accused of multiple human rights violations in his republic. He strongly advocates and defends Islam. For example, he strongly condemned cartoons of Mohammed published by the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a publication targeted by terrorist attacks in January 2015.

Ramzan Kadyrov is also an ardent supporter of the Russian attack on Ukraine. In October 2022, he claimed that his three sons – Akhmat, Eli and Adam, all under 20 years of age – had been sent forward. Then he returned to Chechnya as a hero.