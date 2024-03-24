The Russian Soyuz spacecraft, with the first Belarusian astronaut, takes off for the International Space Station

At the end of the nearly 50-and-a-half-hour long flight, the Soyuz will dock on Monday afternoon with the Prichal Module, which itself is attached to the Naval Module on the Russian segment of the International Space Station.

The Russian Soyuz spacecraft, with the first Belarusian cosmonaut in history, Marina Vasilevskaya, on board, successfully flew from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, March 23, the Russian space agency Roscosmos announced. The latter also specified that the ship should be put into orbit “Goed as planned.”

Postponement of takeoff

Initially scheduled for Thursday, the Soyuz spacecraft’s takeoff was canceled at the last moment while the rocket was on the launch pad, and postponed until Saturday. According to Roskomos boss Yuri Borisov, the reason for the cancellation of the first takeoff was connected to this. “Chemical current source voltage drop” of the Soyuz.

The postponement represents a new setback for the Russian space sector, which has struggled for years with financing problems, corruption scandals and setbacks such as the loss of the Luna-25 lunar probe in August 2023.