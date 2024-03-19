A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France, Alexander Makogonov, hailed the victory of Vladimir Putin on BFMTV, re-elected head of the Kremlin with a “very convincing score”.

“A score that says it all”. Vladimir Putin was overwhelmingly re-elected head of the Kremlin this Sunday, March 17, with 87.28% of the vote, thus extending his dominance over Russia at least until 2030. “That’s a score that makes me jealous.” “Imagine that all Western countries capitals,” a spokesman for the Russian embassy in France declared on BFMTV.

“You know, democracy is a vague concept,” argues Alexander Makogonov, who assures that every country has “peculiarities.”

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in France believed this Monday that Vladimir Putin “is a stronger man this evening because he was re-elected with a very convincing score for everyone, not only for Russians but also for our opponents abroad.

“The Russian people united behind their leader and gave him full support for the course he chose and the policies he is pursuing today,” says Alexander Makogonov.

Putin has no real opponent

If Vladimir Putin was indeed elected with a “historic” score (unheard of since the fall of the USSR, editor’s note), the opposition had little chance in this election: no real challenger was able to stand. The other three chosen candidates were all aligned with the Kremlin, whether over Ukraine or the repression that resulted in the death of Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison in February.

Vladimir Putin, who will be able to run again after the new mandate to potentially stay in power until 2036, welcomed “internal political consolidation” on Sunday evening, two years after the start of his aggression against Ukraine and two years after Ukraine adopted unprecedented sanctions. West

“It doesn’t matter who wants to crush us (…) it doesn’t work today and it won’t work in the future,” the 71-year-old president said.

The West condemned the “pseudo-election”. France believed that the “conditions for free, majoritarian and democratic elections” were not met “once again” in Russia. Paris also “condemned” the organization by Moscow for “so-called ‘elections’ in Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia” in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, as well as in parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions. .

“It’s a set of very common clichés in the West,” says Alexander Makogonov, who insists that the elections were “held according to all democratic rules and procedures.”