The Russian ambassador to France was summoned by Paris

France’s foreign minister, Stéphane Sejourne, announced on Monday that he had summoned the Russian ambassador to France, Alexei Mechkov, after the death in prison of dissident Alexei Navalny.

“I requested the summons of the Russian ambassador at 6:30 this evening,” he announced during a trip to Argentina, predicting that “Vladimir Putin’s regime has once again shown its true form”.

Convocation across Europe

Earlier in the day, the Dutch foreign minister announced that she had also summoned the Russian ambassador to the Netherlands, following in the footsteps of Germany, Spain and Sweden, which had made similar decisions.

London, for its part, summoned diplomats from the Russian embassy on Friday evening. “It is terrible that Alexei Navalny paid the ultimate price for his fight for a free and democratic Russia,” said Hanke Bruins slot.

“This afternoon, I called the Russian ambassador to the ministry for clarification on his death,” Hanke Bruins Slote continued. “We strongly urge Russia to hand over Navalny’s body to his family and loved ones,” she added.