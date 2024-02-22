The road collapsed in the center of the city: two cars and their passengers were swallowed by the chasm

Around 5 a.m. this Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in Naples, Italy, a roadway collapsed and took away two cars, one parked and the other driving.

Images posted on social networks are impressive. We saw two white cars stuck in the middle of the road, in a ditch. The scene took place in the heart of Naples, Italy Huffington Post.

Two injured

One car was standing, the other was driving. While two people were slightly injured. They were pulled out of the vehicles by firefighters, assisted by soldiers, reports said Corriere del Mezzogiorno.

“Looks like the drain is broken”

“The drain seems to have broken. The water supply line was broken and thus cut off.”The town hall explained on its website.

According to the authorities, water leakage was also noticed on the terrace and in some apartments. One building was evacuated and schools in the affected area were closed.

open investigation

Many streets are closed to traffic. An investigation has been launched to better understand the causes of the collapse.

with our colleagues from Corriere del MezzogiornoMayor Gaetano Manfredi recognized that “The sewer system has not been maintained for many years.”