The Right Way to Wash and Sterilize Broccoli According to Science – Teach Me About Science

Eat fruits and vegetables, one of the tips we hear most from health professionals, but these healthy foods also need your care. Such is the case with broccoli and how to wash it according to science.

One of the main things to consider while living a healthy life is the diet, which should be balanced in all its aspects, because, every day, we should consume the right amount of vitamins and minerals.

For this reason, health and nutrition experts always recommend that you eat a balanced diet that includes meat, vegetables, legumes, and of course, fruits, as stated by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the most well-known vegetables in the world, loved by some and hated by others, is broccoli. According to information from the government of Mexico, it is a vegetable that generally has a high content of fiber, antioxidants and vitamins that support the defense of the human body.

Likewise, it is mentioned that these natural foods can prevent certain types of cancer. Broccoli generally contains sodium, potassium, iron, magnesium, calcium and vitamins such as B6, B12, C and D.

All this makes it a complete and healthy food to get our daily nutritional contribution. However, since it is a vegetable that has no peel or natural protection, it must be sterilized as best as possible before preparation.

As it is a food that is eaten, washing before preparation is of utmost importance. With that said, we give you some techniques that will help you thoroughly wash broccoli before consuming it.

With these tips, be sure to wash and disinfect the broccoli you eat best:

1. For better quality of the broccoli you will be consuming, wash only the parts you are going to use, not all of them.

2. Drain the broccoli that you wash in a kitchen strainer and place it directly under running water, this will help remove all loose dirt and germs.

3. If you think it will take longer to remove the dirt stuck to its surface, you can soak it in a container with a mixture of ¼ vinegar and the rest of the water.

4. After 15 or 20 minutes, remove the broccoli from the mixture and rinse again with plenty of water.

5. Finally, let it soak again in a container with water and a few drops of food disinfectant, the amount and time of the disinfectant will depend on the instructions of the chemist.

6. When the waiting time is up, you have to rinse again with plenty of water and that’s it, your broccoli is ready to eat.

Remember the importance of washing and disinfecting these types of vegetables thoroughly, as this exposure to the elements can lead to bacteria, chemical agents, and even the caterpillars that normally live inside broccoli.