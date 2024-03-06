The real face of Leipzig with the Bernabeu roof off

This Wednesday (9pm on RMC Sport), Real Madrid will host the Germans from Leipzig in a closed-roof Santiago Bernabeu for their Champions League round of 16 second leg tie. A first for Madrilenians on the European scene.

After four years of work, Real Madrid inaugurated a new facility at its stadium on September 3, 2023. Against Getafe, the Santiago Bernabeu stadium was closed on the fourth day of La Liga. Because the Madrilenians now have a stadium with a retractable roof. After Getafe, Real played other matches in the league with this roof off. Against Leipzig, this Wednesday (9 pm), it will be the first time in European competition that the Madrilenians will not play under the open sky at their stadium.

Real need a Champions League deal

Unlike the Championship, where the Madrilenians do not need a contract to raise their roof, the situation is different in the European Cup. For the European evening, the Florentino Perez-led club needs UEFA’s agreement to use its roof during the European evening.

For the match against Leipzig, Real had a UEFA agreement to play with the roof closed, reports Marca. So far, the Madrilenians have played their three group matches at home in the open air. If several teams in the league have already experimented with this closed roof, none of them have expressed the slightest complaint about the benefits that the Madrilenians have derived from it.