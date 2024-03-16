The rapid and alarming progress of sexually transmitted infections in Europe

Gonorrhea increased by 48%, reaching more than 70,000 cases. Syphilis, for its part, rose 34% to more than 35,000 cases, while chlamydia cases rose 16% to a total of more than 216,000 infections. ” The numbers paint an alarming picture that needs our immediate attention and concrete action “, said Andrea Ammon, director of ECDC, during a press conference.

Especially young women affected

The increase in infections particularly affects young heterosexuals and, more significantly, young women. This trend may be due to changes in sexual behavior after the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of evidence directly linking the increase in gonorrhea infections to antimicrobial resistance, ECDC remains vigilant and continues to monitor this possibility.

Untreated infection can lead to many health problems, including chronic pain, infertility, and the neurological and cardiovascular complications of syphilis. Congenital syphilis, passed from mother to fetus, and lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV) also showed significant increases, although these STDs started at lower levels.

Faced with these statistics, ECDC emphasizes the importance of screening, treatment and prevention efforts. Andrea Ammon points out that the current data probably represent ” The tip of the iceberg ”, many infections could not be detected. It encourages European countries to focus on prevention efforts and for individuals to protect themselves, particularly by using condoms.

” Addressing the significant increase in STI cases requires urgent attention and concerted efforts. Testing, treatment and prevention are at the heart of any long-term strategy », says the manager. The ECDC director emphasizes sexual health education, expanding access to testing and treatment services, and combating the stigma associated with STDs.

She hammers it home: ” Education and awareness are essential to enable individuals to make informed choices about their sexual health “Promoting consistent condom use and encouraging open communication about STDs can help reduce transmission rates.

The rise in sexually transmitted infections in Europe sounds like a call to action for public health authorities and society as a whole. Prioritizing sexuality education, promoting condom use, and encouraging open communication about sexual health are critical steps to prevent the risk to public health.