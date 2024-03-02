The poll points to “worrying signs” for Biden eight months before the presidential election

Joe Biden is losing to his Republican rival Donald Trump, who leads him in a poll published by the newspaper on Saturday. New York TimesAnd it shows a worrying trend for the current American president among part of the Democratic electorate.

The poll’s release comes eight months and four days before the November election Super Tuesday, a crucial meeting during which 15 states simultaneously hold their Democratic and Republican primaries. Joe Biden and Donald Trump are almost guaranteed to be nominated by their respective parties.

According to voters, the economy is doing (much) poorly

If voters went to the polls today to elect their president, 43% would vote for Mr. Biden, compared with 48% for Mr. Trump, according to this national poll by The New York Times and Siena College.

An 81-year-old Democratic president can insist with the supporting statistics that the economy is doing well, “only one in four voters believe the country is moving in the right direction”, “a majority of voters (who) think the economy is doing poorly”. is,” according to the newspaper.

“Series of Alarming Signals”

The poll shows a series of alarming signs of “weaknesses within the Democratic camp for the president, particularly among women, black and Latino voters,” as well as among some workers. New York Times.

Despite his numerous legal hurdles, Donald Trump’s control of the Republican Party gives a “more unified” camp by contrast: the former president “won 97% of the votes of those who say they voted for him four years ago, and virtually none.” .His former supporters have said they want to vote for Joe Biden.

By contrast, “If Biden gets only 83% of his 2020 voters, 10% of them say they now support Donald Trump,” adds the New York Times.

In addition to the economy, President Biden’s age, 81, as well as his staunch support for Israel in the war in Gaza, also explain the unease among the Democratic electorate.