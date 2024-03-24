The pledge amount has reached 3.87 million euros

The Seduction Association received 3.87 million euros in pledges for the fight against AIDS during the 30E edition of its annual collection weekend, the same amount collected last year. “People responded to the call for donations launched by the association and were sensitive to current issues in the fight against AIDS”The organization announced the results in a press release on Sunday, March 24 “In balance with 2023”.

The association raised a little more than 3.9 million euros last year, a level close to 2022 but slightly below the record reached in 2019 (4.5 million euros) and almost repeated in 2021.

The collection, launched on Friday with the support of thirty-five media partners, remains open till April 12 via telephone by calling 110 toll-free. And donations are possible all year round via internet, mail or SMS.

HIV: About a third of patients are still diagnosed at an advanced stage in France

This 30E The edition was launched with the airing of a clip in which Mylene Farmer lends her voice to music by Woodkid. An evening was then broadcast on France 2, during which Line Renaud was surrounded by such confidants as Jean Paul Gaultier and Muriel Robin.

“Journey not over”

As in previous years, the funds will be donated to research and care programs and collaborative programs providing care and support to people living with HIV in France and internationally, according to Seduction. “Research towards vaccines and treatments to definitively control the virus must continue”argues the association, co-founded in 1994 by Pierre Berg and Line Renaud.

“Even in France, progress has yet to be made for access to prevention, screening or treatment”Agence France-Presse announced, ahead of the event, Seduction’s president, Francois Barre-Sinosy. “Journey not over” And “We must not stop along the way”co-discoverer of viruses in the early 1980s and Nobel laureate in medicine in 2008. In France, about 200,000 people live with HIV and 5,000 new HIV infections will be seen in 2022.

HIV: Get treatment as early as possible to better control the virus

