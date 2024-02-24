Technology

The Photos app, which was leaked, will allow you to erase certain objects, thanks to AI

Nothing extraordinary, therefore, because we are starting to get used to this kind of tool. On the other hand, we won’t regret accessing it under Windows, because the only tools available on PC so far can be a little complicated or painful to use, such as Photoshop or some websites.

In addition, the Redmond firm has not forgotten most of its users, because this update of its application will not be available only on the classic version of Windows 11. Windows 10 will actually be entitled to the Magic Eraser tool, but also all the artificial intelligence features previously deployed by Microsoft for Photos. Windows 11 for ARM processors is also in play, a sign that the latter is more of a concern than the former.

However, if you still don’t have access to it, that’s normal: it’s still being tested. For now, it’s only available to Insider Program members across all channels.

If you’re worried, a generative erase version is available 2024.11020.21001.0 of photos. Don’t hesitate to share your experience in the comments, and to show us both the tool’s great successes and its worst background generations.

